17% Of US Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Assistance Programs, Survey Finds

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

17 percent of employers across the United States are currently offering student loan debt assistance, 31 percent are planning to offer it, while 48 percent were offering or planning to offer the assistance, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s 2021 Employer Financial Wellbeing Survey.

The survey has found that the most common benefits that employers have offered include:

  • contributions tied to an employee’s student loan debt payments (39 percent)
  • student loan debt payment counseling or education (35 percent)
  • loans through an employer-sponsored retirement plan (35 percent)

The report states that debt consolidation or refinancing services have been placed near the top of the list of student loan debt assistance benefits that employers are planning to offer in the future, standing at 41 percent.

Moreover, 42 percent of employers said that the benefits that they were planning to offer in the next one to two years included student loan debt payment counseling or education. Whereas, 40 percent of them said that they would offer loan repayment subsidies paid by the employer.

31 percent of employers were not very interested to offer low-interest or interest-free loans. Some of the employers that offer student loan debt assistance include Aetna, Fidelity, and PwC.

Differently, according to a Society for Human Resource Management survey, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, only 8 percent of employers offered student loan assistance.

Student debt in the United States has significantly risen over the past decades. According to statistics, student loan debt in the United States has exceeded $1.7 trillion.

In late September, one of the largest US student loan companies, Navient, said that it will end its federal student loan service, requesting the approval of the government to end its contract.

“The Federal student loan program will be far better off without them,” Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, wrote on Twitter.

The pause on the federal student loan is expected to end in less than 90 days. The pause was initially planned to end in September 2021, nevertheless, student borrowers will be able to plan the resumption of payments until January 31, 2022, following the decision of the Biden administration to extend the pause on federal student loans payments.

Another survey carried out by Student Debt Crisis and Savi revealed that some 90 percent of students with loans were not able to resume loan payments in the fall, and two out of three participants also were skeptical whether they would be able to pay their loans until September 2022.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

17% Of US Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Assistance Programs, Survey Finds

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
17 percent of employers across the United States are currently offering student loan debt assistance, 31 percent are planning to offer it,...
Read more

Stanford University Might Remove Restricted Activity for Fully Vaccinated Students in Winter Quarter

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Stanford University has announced that it is aiming to eliminate any periods of restricted activity for fully vaccinated students during the winter...
Read more

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Harassment and Suppression of Chinese Students

China Erudera College News -
The Chinese foreign ministry has urged the United States to stop harassing and suppressing Chinese students and visiting fellows to the US...
Read more

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reports 70 Positive COVID-19 Cases on Campus

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has reported 70 positive COVID-19 cases on campus between October 20 and November 4, with the positivity rate...
Read more

Analysis Finds University Graduates Over Age 30 in Australia Are Likely to Earn More Than Younger Graduates

Australia Erudera College News -
University graduate students continue to succeed in a challenging job market, seeing continuous growth of incomes during their careers and stability after...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Stanford University Might Remove Restricted Activity for Fully Vaccinated Students in Winter Quarter

Erudera College News -
Stanford University has announced that it is aiming to eliminate any periods of restricted activity for fully vaccinated students during the winter...
Read more
China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Harassment and Suppression of Chinese Students

Erudera College News -
The Chinese foreign ministry has urged the United States to stop harassing and suppressing Chinese students and visiting fellows to the US...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reports 70 Positive COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Erudera College News -
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has reported 70 positive COVID-19 cases on campus between October 20 and November 4, with the positivity rate...
Read more
Australia

Analysis Finds University Graduates Over Age 30 in Australia Are Likely to Earn More Than Younger Graduates

Erudera College News -
University graduate students continue to succeed in a challenging job market, seeing continuous growth of incomes during their careers and stability after...
Read more
COVID-19

University of New Mexico to Disenroll Over 250 Students for Not Complying With Vaccine Requirement

Erudera College News -
A total of 256 students at the University of New Mexico (UNM) will be disenrolled after failing to comply with the university’s COVID-19...
Read more
Europe

EUA & 24 Partners Urge EU Commission to Finalize UK Association to Horizon Europe

Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA), along with 24 partners, have called for the EU Commission to finalize the United Kingdom's association to...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org