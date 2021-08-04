200 Indian Students & Professionals Unable to Enter Czech Republic Since April Due to Travel Ban

By Erudera College News
EuropeCZAsiaIndiaInternational Studies

Nearly 200 Indian students, researchers, and other professionals stuck in India are not permitted to travel to the Czech Republic after the latter put India on the list of “extreme-risk countries” amid the pandemic.

The affected students have voiced their concerns through a social media campaign, calling on the competent authorities to pay attention to the difficulties they are facing to enter the Czech Republic due to a travel ban imposed by the country in April this year, Erudera.com reports.

Due to the unfavorable development of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and spread of a new variant of COVID-19, India (from April 27, 2021) and Nepal (from May 22, 2021) are included in the list of countries with an extreme risk of COVID-19 infection,” a press release issued by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi reads. 

The group of 200 people stranded in India has already signed an online petition, claiming that they have contacted all the competent bodies, including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Ambassador in the Czech Republic, the Czech Ambassador in New Delhi, the Ministry of Interior in the Czech Republic as well as the EU delegation in India and the EU Council.

“Since life has been restored to normalcy in Czechia, physical presence is required in labs, schools, universities, and offices. Many are now fully vaccinated, and most countries are allowing essential travel for students, researchers, and employees, but there is no word from Czech Republic officials,” Stuti Joshi, a researcher at IIT Delhi, told Indian Express.

On Twitter, Joshi said that researchers are losing their prestigious positions while job holders are left unpaid. According to her, of the 200 stranded students, 70 have valid visas but are not allowed to travel due to the travel ban, 60 students have submitted documents to the embassy, and around 90 are expected to submit their visa applications, but the embassy is closed at the moment.  

Whereas, Upasana Srivastava, who is an IT professional from Jhansi, said that she had to quit her job in India in March 2021 after accepting a job offer in Czechia, adding that she is now worried about her family income.

All travelers returning to the Czech Republic who hold residence permits have been allowed to enter the country, whereas the majority of people signing the online petition are first-time visa holders in the Czech Republic.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

200 Indian Students & Professionals Unable to Enter Czech Republic Since April Due to Travel Ban

CZ Erudera College News -
Nearly 200 Indian students, researchers, and other professionals stuck in India are not permitted to travel to the Czech Republic after the latter...
Read more

40,000 UK Students to Study & Work Abroad Under Turing Scheme

International Studies Erudera College News -
40,000 university students and pupils in the United Kingdom will be able to work and study abroad under the government’s Turing Scheme,...
Read more

Canada’s UBC to Provide Quarantine Accommodation to Returning International Students

Canada Erudera College News -
The University of British Columbia (UBC) is expected to provide accommodation for international students returning to campus this fall.
Read more

US Education Department Announces $3.2 Billion to Support Students & HE Institutions to Recover From Pandemic

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
$3.2 billion in additional emergency grants will be provided to students and US universities and colleges through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund...
Read more

Australian Education Minister Supports NSW’s Currently-Paused Plan for Returning International Students Into State

Australia Erëza Lajqi -
The Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has expressed support for New South Wales’s plan on the return of international students to universities...
Read more

Related Stories

International Studies

40,000 UK Students to Study & Work Abroad Under Turing Scheme

Erudera College News -
40,000 university students and pupils in the United Kingdom will be able to work and study abroad under the government’s Turing Scheme,...
Read more
Canada

Canada’s UBC to Provide Quarantine Accommodation to Returning International Students

Erudera College News -
The University of British Columbia (UBC) is expected to provide accommodation for international students returning to campus this fall.
Read more
Australia

Australian Education Minister Supports NSW’s Currently-Paused Plan for Returning International Students Into State

Erëza Lajqi -
The Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has expressed support for New South Wales’s plan on the return of international students to universities...
Read more
Australia

PhD Student in Australia Left Unable to Undertake & Monitor Fieldwork In-Person

Erudera College News -
It was quite challenging for many students around the globe to study through an unusual year, such as 2020 was, due to...
Read more
Germany

Student Holders of BAM Blocked Accounts in Germany Can Finally Receive Their Payments for July & August

Erudera College News -
Aareal Bank AG has been ordered to transfer to international students who have opened blocked accounts with Hamburg-based BAM Bundesweites Anlagenmanagement the...
Read more
Germany

International Students in Dire Straits, German Blocked Account Provider Stops Monthly Payments

Erudera College News -
Hamburg-based BAM Bundesweites Anlagenmanagement, which is a blocked account provider in Germany, has stopped paying the amount of €861 per month to...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org