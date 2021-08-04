40,000 UK Students to Study & Work Abroad Under Turing Scheme

40,000 university students and pupils in the United Kingdom will be able to work and study abroad under the government’s Turing Scheme, the UK government has announced.

More than 120 universities and over 200 schools and colleges in the United Kingdom will benefit from the £110 million fund, with 48 percent of places going to students coming from a disadvantaged background, Erudera.com reports.

Under the new scheme, students will have the chance to pursue higher studies in 150 countries of the world, including some of the most popular study abroad destinations such as Canada, Japan, the United States as well as in European countries like Germany and France.

According to a press release issued by the Department for Education, the Turing Scheme aims to give youngsters the chance to benefit from working and studying abroad as well as to strengthen the country’s ties with international partners.

“The scheme also aims to improve social mobility across the UK by targeting areas which had seen lower uptake up of the Erasmus+ program, including across the Midlands and North of England – with education providers in the West Midlands set to receive the most funding” the press release reads.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said that by having the opportunity to study abroad, students would be able to broaden their horizons as well improve their skills and outcomes.

“By strengthening our partnerships with the finest institutions across the globe, the Turing Scheme delivers on the Government’s post-Brexit vision and helps a new generation grasp opportunities beyond Europe’s borders,” Williamson said.

Whereas, the Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said that she is looking forward to seeing the knowledge and innovation that students will bring to the United Kingdom after studying in different countries of the world.

“Our schools, colleges, and universities have worked tirelessly to make this program a success, and I am grateful to them and their global partners who have truly embraced this opportunity for international collaboration,” Donelan said.

There will be 28,000 placements for university students as part of the new Turing Scheme. Differently, the Erasmus+ program had offered only 18,300 placements for students during the 2018/19 academic year.

Ministers have already been working to improve access to the opportunities that the program offers, including support for travel expenses or provide grants to cover the living costs. Moreover, preparatory visits to ensure that placements are ready and meet the needs of participants with disabilities and educational needs will also be funded.

The Turing Scheme, which is named after Alan Turing, who was a pioneering UK war hero and the father of modern computing, was announced last year and has been created as a replacement of Erasmus+ after the UK’s exit from the European Union.