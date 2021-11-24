About €3.9 Billion Allocated to Erasmus+ 2022 for Mobility, Cooperation in Education, Training, Youth & Sport

After the adoption of the 2022 annual work program, the European Commission has launched calls for proposals for next year under the Erasmus+ program, which will operate with a budget of nearly €3.9 billion.

With the increased budget, the program will offer various opportunities for studying abroad, traineeships, apprenticeships, staff exchanges, as well as cross-border cooperation projects in different fields of education and training, youth, and sport, Erudera.com reports.

According to a press release issued by the EU Commission, the program will further support youth and encourage their participation in democratic life, contributing mainly to the objectives of the European Year of Youth 2022 announced in the State of the Union address in September this year.

The Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, mentioned that 2022 will mark the 35 anniversary of the Erasmus+, but added that the year will also be dedicated to youth.

“Erasmus has been an unforgettable experience for many years, let 2022 be even more unforgettable! With this new Erasmus year, we hope to make the experience more inclusive and more far-reaching, for young people to learn and travel after many difficult months,” Schinas added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said that that it is expected that a greater number of people will have the opportunity to participate and benefit from the Eramus+ program.

“We will also celebrate in 2022 the European Year of Youth and Erasmus+ will play a central role,” Gabriel said.

The calls launched by the EU commissions include the following: