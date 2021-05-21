Australia: International Student Numbers in Victoria Might Not Recover Entirely Until 2025

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaInternational Studies

Victoria’s authorities believe that the overseas migration and the number of international students will remain lower until the mid of 2025, compared to numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The state budget has predicted that international students who have earlier contributed to the state’s economy with an amount of $14 billion annually, are expected to gradually start returning to the state at the beginning of 2022, Erudera.com reports.

In the meantime, the Department of the Treasury pointed out that more delays on reopening the borders and the global vaccine rollout pose a “key downside risk” for the budget.

Victoria is looking forward to the federal government agreeing to pay for its quarantine accommodation proposal in Melbourne’s north with no amount of money allocated beyond the $15 million already spent on the proposal.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said he had an “incredibly positive” conversation with the Morrison government regarding the proposed building at Mickleham. Whereas, Thursday’s budget did not reveal how much money Victoria will spend on hotel quarantine during the next months. Since last July, the program reached the amount of $442 million, to the end of March 31.

According to Pallas, Victoria’s plan to return 120 migrant workers and students weekly has been waiting for Morrison’s government’s confirmation, adding “we are largely at the control and behest of the Commonwealth on this.”

“We’ve put a proposal to the Commonwealth … so we can give a demonstration to our university sector that we are coming up with solutions to assist them in what has been a desperately difficult time for them,” Pallas emphasized.

According to Equity Economics lead economist, Angela Jackson, migration and international education are very important for Victoria’s economy and might pose a significant risk compared to the rest of the country if the state’s expectations happen to be “over-ambitious”.

“The shocks to trade, overseas migration and business confidence [would] reduce Victoria’s gross state product by a peak of about 1 percent in 2022-23 and by 0.9 percent in 2024-25,” the government noted in budget papers.

The federal government has called on all states and territories to present proposals on international students’ quarantine this year. Since 2019 when the international education sector was worth $13.7 billion for the Victorian economy, enrolments at higher education have dropped by 41 percent.

A recent survey by the Council of International Student Australia (CISA) survey has revealed that 93 percent of Australia’s international students stranded overseas who continue to study remotely have reported mental health issues due to this way of learning.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Canada Extends Travel Restrictions – Int’l Students’ Return Depends on Their University

Canada Erudera College News -
Canada has decided to extend travel restrictions until June 21, meaning that all non-essential travel will be halted until then, including travel...
Read more

Students Must Be a Priority in COVID-19 Vaccination Process, German Education Minister Says

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Students must become a priority for vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic in order to contribute to the relaxation of measures at higher...
Read more

Amnesty International Urges Belarusian Authorities to End Repression Against Students & Peaceful Protesters

Belarus Erudera College News -
University students in Belarus are being arrested on criminal charges and expelled from universities, as a punishment for the series of protests...
Read more

Underpaid International Students in Australia Unwilling to Report Their Employers

Australia Erudera College News -
Over three-quarters of international students at the age of 20 or above had been paid below the minimum casual hourly salary, with...
Read more

“Racists, Holocaust Deniers & Religious Violence Advocates Should Not Be Allowed Free Speech at Universities”

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
In collaboration with the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), the UPP Foundation has commissioned a detailed survey from the Public First on...
Read more

Related Stories

Canada

Canada Extends Travel Restrictions – Int’l Students’ Return Depends on Their University

Erudera College News -
Canada has decided to extend travel restrictions until June 21, meaning that all non-essential travel will be halted until then, including travel...
Read more
Australia

Underpaid International Students in Australia Unwilling to Report Their Employers

Erudera College News -
Over three-quarters of international students at the age of 20 or above had been paid below the minimum casual hourly salary, with...
Read more
China

216,000 Chinese Students Choose UK for Higher Education Due to Visa Restrictions in US

Erudera College News -
Nearly 216,000 Chinese students are currently pursuing studies in the United Kingdom, becoming the largest group of international students in the country, the...
Read more
Australia

Australia: 93% Of International Students Stranded Abroad Report Mental Health Issues Due to Remote Studying

Erudera College News -
93 percent of Australia’s international students stranded abroad have reported mental health problems due to lack of in-person classes, a Council of...
Read more
Australia

Australian Govt Supports Return of Chinese Students to Country’s Universities, Federal Treasurer Says

Erudera College News -
The Australian government supports the return of the Chinese students to the country’s universities, the Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said while speaking...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Otago Welcomed 30 Student Returnees This Year, 50 Others Expected to Return Soon

Erudera College News -
Around 30 returning international students have arrived at the University of Otago in New Zealand this year, while 50 others are on...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org