Australia: International Students Expected to Return to New South Wales By End of 2021

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaInternational Studies

Hundreds of international students are expected to return to New South Wales by the end of 2021, following the finalization of the state’s plan to reopen the international higher education sector, Erudera.com reports.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet confirmed that the plan will help in developing part of NSW’s road map to reopening after the Delta Coronavirus variant.

“NSW will have first mover advantage compared to the rest of the country. We have the best universities in Australia, and now we are going to be the sole market for international students,” Perrottet told The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to him, thousands of people rely on the international student sector in terms of employment, adding that by reopening the industry, the state could tackle the labor shortage.

The plan stipulates that all inbound students must be fully vaccinated with Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recognized vaccines, such as Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca. Following this requirement, students coming from Japan, the US, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong will be granted permission to the state.

Differently, students from China and Nepal who are vaccinated with Sinovac or Sinopharm will not be able to enter the state at the moment.

Perrottet has spent 12 months working on the plan to return international students; nevertheless, it was interrupted due to the Delta variant. He further told the Sydney Morning Herald that he is now collaborating with universities on a strategy to return international students from China and Nepal as well.

Many of Australia’s international students have been stuck abroad for 552 days now due to Australia closing its borders since March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since that time, students have constantly sought help from competent authorities to allow them to enter Australia and continue their studies.

According to an official announcement, NSW and Commonwealth governments will launch a home quarantine pilot in Greater Sydney as of next month, as the state prepares to reopen its international borders. The pilot, which is expected to be operated and monitored by NSW Health and NSW Police, will allow 175 fully-vaccinated returned travelers to self-isolate at home for seven days.

“NSW has quarantined over 245,000 travelers throughout this pandemic, by far the most of any jurisdiction in the country and this pilot will lay the foundations for us to reunite even more families and friends who are fully vaccinated,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

In 2019, international students contributed a total of $37.6 billion to the Australian economy and $14.6 billion to New South Wales.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Australia: International Students Expected to Return to New South Wales By End of 2021

Australia Erudera College News -
Hundreds of international students are expected to return to New South Wales by the end of 2021, following the finalization of the...
Read more

EU Commission Launches New Erasmus+ App, Digitalizes European Student Card

Europe Erudera College News -
The European Commission has launched the new Erasmus+ application, available in all EU languages. The program will provide each student with a...
Read more

Number of Chinese Students in Australia Remains Stable Despite COVID-19

Australia Erudera College News -
Despite the overall decrease in the number of international students pursuing higher education in Australia, the country's universities have continued to enroll...
Read more

Thousands of International Students Banned From Entering Australia for 551 Days Now

Australia Erudera College News -
International students stranded abroad have been banned from entering Australia for 551 days now. The country closed its borders on March 20...
Read more

Finland: Number of Int’l Students Increases By 141% This Year Compared to 2020

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Finland has seen a 141% increase in the number of international students wishing to study at the country's universities in 2021, compared...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

Number of Chinese Students in Australia Remains Stable Despite COVID-19

Erudera College News -
Despite the overall decrease in the number of international students pursuing higher education in Australia, the country's universities have continued to enroll...
Read more
Australia

Thousands of International Students Banned From Entering Australia for 551 Days Now

Erudera College News -
International students stranded abroad have been banned from entering Australia for 551 days now. The country closed its borders on March 20...
Read more
COVID-19

Finland: Number of Int’l Students Increases By 141% This Year Compared to 2020

Erudera College News -
Finland has seen a 141% increase in the number of international students wishing to study at the country's universities in 2021, compared...
Read more
China

244 Chinese Students Travel to UK via Charter Flight

Erudera College News -
244 Chinese students from Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality flew to Manchester in the United Kingdom on Saturday via Hainan Airlines, a Chinese...
Read more
Australia

South Australia Fails to Meet Deadline on Return of International Students

Erudera College News -
South Australia’s pilot plan to bring overseas students back to the state in August 2021, which the federal government approved in June, has failed...
Read more
International Studies

International Students Contribute £28.8 Billion to UK’s Economy Annually, New Report Finds

Erudera College News -
International students in the United Kingdom contribute £28.8 billion to the UK economy in a year, a new analysis published by Universities...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org