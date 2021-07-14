Australia: New South Wales Halts Plans to Return Int’l Students Until Lockdown Ends, Premier Says

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaCOVID-19International Studies

New South Wales has decided to pause the plans over the return of international students as long as the state is in lockdown, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed on Tuesday.

Berejiklian said that the government would not do anything to “compromise its ability to exit the lockdown” as soon as possible. Nevertheless, a final date for an end to the lockdown has not been set yet by the state government, Erudera.com reports.

“We will look at all those issues once we exit the lockdown. Whilst we are in lockdown, our absolute obsession is to get us out of lockdown. We all know the challenge that poses but know that by working together we will get there,” she was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying.

In the meantime, the Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge described the decision of the NSW government to pause the pilot program as the “right approach,” adding that at the moment, NSW is focused on reducing the COVID-19 numbers and get out of the current lockdown.

“We’ll continue to work with states and territories on proposals to return international students when conditions allow. As always, we’ll be guided by the health advice and keep the safety of Australians as our number one priority,” he said.

According to the NSW Vice-Chancellors’ Committee, Convenor Professor Barney Glover, the pause has been a “sensible response in the current circumstances.” However, Glover pointed out that the committee has been working on logistics with the state government to make sure that the pilot can proceed once the lockdown ends.

“Allowing international students to continue their studies in Australia is vital to the state and our universities,” Glover said.

This month, the National Cabinet agreed to the creation of a four-phase plan to reopen the country depending on the numbers of Australians being vaccinated against COVID-19. The first phase allows pilot programs for limited entry of student and economical visa holders, but the number of students to enter the country will be determined in the next phases.

Last month, South Australia became the first state to receive permission from the federal government to implement its plan over the return of international students. The plan intended to quarantine 160 students at Parafield Airport and oblige the latter to perform COVID-19 testing.

Every year, international students contribute a total of $14 billion to the NSW economy, with every international student spending a total of $60,000 on average for their education.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Australia Might Lose Int’l Students if it Focuses Only on Economic Contribution, Study Group Australia Says

Australia Erudera College News -
A reset button needs to be hit if Australia wants to prevent Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom from attracting more...
Read more

Boston University Requires Faculty & Staff to Be Vaccinated for Fall Term

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Boston University has now decided to ask its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 2, 2021, when the...
Read more

Central Michigan University Launches Vaccine Incentive Program, Offers Fully-Vaccinated Students Full-Year Scholarships & Gift Cards

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Central Michigan University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, encouraging more students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the university...
Read more

Student Union Worried About Unvaccinated or Partly-Vaccinated Students Attending Universities in Scotland

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS) has raised deep concerns over thousands of potentially non-vaccinated students who will attend Scottish universities...
Read more

Australia: Supermarkets in Locked-Down Regions Permitted to Employ Int’l Students for Over 40 Hours per Fortnight

Australia Erudera College News -
International students in Australia will be permitted to work at supermarkets located in States and Territories subject to COVID-19 lockdowns for more...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

Australia Might Lose Int’l Students if it Focuses Only on Economic Contribution, Study Group Australia Says

Erudera College News -
A reset button needs to be hit if Australia wants to prevent Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom from attracting more...
Read more
COVID-19

Boston University Requires Faculty & Staff to Be Vaccinated for Fall Term

Erudera College News -
Boston University has now decided to ask its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 2, 2021, when the...
Read more
COVID-19

Central Michigan University Launches Vaccine Incentive Program, Offers Fully-Vaccinated Students Full-Year Scholarships & Gift Cards

Erudera College News -
Central Michigan University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, encouraging more students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the university...
Read more
COVID-19

Student Union Worried About Unvaccinated or Partly-Vaccinated Students Attending Universities in Scotland

Erudera College News -
The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS) has raised deep concerns over thousands of potentially non-vaccinated students who will attend Scottish universities...
Read more
Australia

Australia: Supermarkets in Locked-Down Regions Permitted to Employ Int’l Students for Over 40 Hours per Fortnight

Erudera College News -
International students in Australia will be permitted to work at supermarkets located in States and Territories subject to COVID-19 lockdowns for more...
Read more
Australia

Chinese Students in Australia Raise Concerns About Beijing Monitoring Them

Erudera College News -
Concerns have been raised across Australia regarding China’s impact on higher education following the worsened relations between the two countries.
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org