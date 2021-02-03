Australian Universities Offering Discounted Fees for International Students Stranded Abroad

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaCOVID-19International Studies

Several universities in Australia will be offering a 20 per cent discount to international students pursuing studies fully remotely, who are not allowed to enter the country due to border restrictions.

Three major universities – the University of Adelaide, the University of Queensland and the University of Newcastle – are already providing discounts to enrolled students who are still in their home countries and are paying the tuition fees to Australian Universities, Erudera College News reports.

The University of Adelaide is providing a refund of up to 20 per cent for the first semester this year to already enrolled students as well as the freshmen who are not permitted to travel to Australia as a consequence of border restrictions, yet they make efforts to continue studies in the country.

The University of Queensland is offering a refund of 12.5 per cent for part-time and full-time students who are facing the same struggles. In order to be qualified for the discount, students must be staying in their home country and not in Australia.

Whereas, the University of Newcastle is offering a 20 per cent fee waiver this year, from which can benefit the commencing international students who are unable to study in Australia at the moment due to border closures.

“Do not delay your study plans – start studying online and complete your studies in Australia when borders open. For students who commence studies online and offshore, we are offering a discount of up to 20 per cent,” a post at the university’s website reads.

In addition, through a new scholarship for 2021, the University of Adelaide will offer to international students who meet the eligibility requirements a 15 per cent and 30 per cent discount until completing their degrees.

According to the international student officer at the National Union of Students Varun Kale, the discounts should be offered to international students who were studying remotely from their home countries during 2020 because it was impossible for them to experience in-person education.

“For me, that is the only way that unis can get students, for now at least. They should be offering some sort of discount, at least to get some attention, to say to students we are doing something, it would be great to enrol.’”

Whereas, a spokesperson for the University of Technology Sydney said that it is not considering the possibility to offer such discounts to students.

For international students whose studies were disrupted by COVID-19 circumstances and border closures, Charles Sturt University will be providing a scholarship of 30 per cent.

Data by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment, show that on January 10, nearly 130,000 students who have been enrolled in Australia’s universities remained in other countries.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Student Suicide Rates Remain Worrying Amid Pandemic

COVID-19 shkurta -
On June 2, 2020, India marked the first COVID-19-related student suicide. A 15-year old girl awarded “academic brilliance” by her school committed...
Read more

Australian Universities Offering Discounted Fees for International Students Stranded Abroad

Australia Erudera College News -
Several universities in Australia will be offering a 20 per cent discount to international students pursuing studies fully remotely, who are not...
Read more

25% of US Adults Cite Costs as Top Reason to Discontinue College Education, Study Shows

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
25% of US Adults Cite Costs as Top Reason to Discontinue College Education, Study Shows 25 per cent of...
Read more

Universities in England to Receive £50m for Students as Financial Relief

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The government will award an amount of £50m to Universities in England as a support for students who are facing financial problems...
Read more

Denmark’s Education Ministry Considering Reduction of English-Taught Courses

Denmark Erudera College News -
The Danish government is considering cutting the number of courses taught in English and introducing a combined Danish-English degree instead, the Danish...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Student Suicide Rates Remain Worrying Amid Pandemic

shkurta -
On June 2, 2020, India marked the first COVID-19-related student suicide. A 15-year old girl awarded “academic brilliance” by her school committed...
Read more
COVID-19

Universities in England to Receive £50m for Students as Financial Relief

Erudera College News -
The government will award an amount of £50m to Universities in England as a support for students who are facing financial problems...
Read more
Australia

Australian University Urges National Cabinet for a Plan on Returning International Students

Erudera College News -
The Central Queensland University (CQU) has called the National Cabinet to develop an immediate plan on returning international students to Australia.
Read more
COVID-19

UK Schools & Colleges Will Not Return to In-Person Classes Until March, Prime Minister Says

Erudera College News -
Schools and colleges across the United Kingdom will not return to in-person learning because attendance restrictions will remain in effect until March...
Read more
COVID-19

International Student in Hungary Reveals Difficulties Amid COVID-19: “At the Beginning, It Was Really Frightening”

Erudera College News -
Just the thought of leaving your home country and heading to another world’s country to pursue studies at a dream university is...
Read more
COVID-19

Nevada’s Clark County School District Accelerates Students’ Return Due to Increase in Suicides

Erudera College News -
Nevada’s Clark County School District has accelerated its plans to bring back international students and resume in-person learning, after an increase in...
Read more

© Copyright 2020 - CollegeNews.org