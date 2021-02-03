Australian Universities Offering Discounted Fees for International Students Stranded Abroad

Several universities in Australia will be offering a 20 per cent discount to international students pursuing studies fully remotely, who are not allowed to enter the country due to border restrictions.

Three major universities – the University of Adelaide, the University of Queensland and the University of Newcastle – are already providing discounts to enrolled students who are still in their home countries and are paying the tuition fees to Australian Universities, Erudera College News reports.

The University of Adelaide is providing a refund of up to 20 per cent for the first semester this year to already enrolled students as well as the freshmen who are not permitted to travel to Australia as a consequence of border restrictions, yet they make efforts to continue studies in the country.

The University of Queensland is offering a refund of 12.5 per cent for part-time and full-time students who are facing the same struggles. In order to be qualified for the discount, students must be staying in their home country and not in Australia.

Whereas, the University of Newcastle is offering a 20 per cent fee waiver this year, from which can benefit the commencing international students who are unable to study in Australia at the moment due to border closures.

“Do not delay your study plans – start studying online and complete your studies in Australia when borders open. For students who commence studies online and offshore, we are offering a discount of up to 20 per cent,” a post at the university’s website reads.

In addition, through a new scholarship for 2021, the University of Adelaide will offer to international students who meet the eligibility requirements a 15 per cent and 30 per cent discount until completing their degrees.

According to the international student officer at the National Union of Students Varun Kale, the discounts should be offered to international students who were studying remotely from their home countries during 2020 because it was impossible for them to experience in-person education.

“For me, that is the only way that unis can get students, for now at least. They should be offering some sort of discount, at least to get some attention, to say to students we are doing something, it would be great to enrol.’”

Whereas, a spokesperson for the University of Technology Sydney said that it is not considering the possibility to offer such discounts to students.

For international students whose studies were disrupted by COVID-19 circumstances and border closures, Charles Sturt University will be providing a scholarship of 30 per cent.

Data by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment, show that on January 10, nearly 130,000 students who have been enrolled in Australia’s universities remained in other countries.