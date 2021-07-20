Central Michigan University Launches Vaccine Incentive Program, Offers Fully-Vaccinated Students Full-Year Scholarships & Gift Cards

By Erudera College News
Central Michigan University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, encouraging more students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the university has announced.

All fully vaccinated students who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible to enter the incentive program, which includes four full-year scholarships and hundreds of gift cards.

According to a press release issued by the university, students are required to register online in order to be able to enter the incentive program, while the university will choose 101 winners during each of four scheduled drawings, Erudera.com reports.

Following the university’s announcement, the Vice President for Student Recruitment and Retention, Jennifer DeHaemers, said that the earlier students register, the more chances they have to win prizes.

According to her, CMU’s vaccine incentive program shows the university’s commitment to protecting campus and community from the spread of the COVID-19 in order to ensure everyone can attend classes in the fall semester.

“To protect our campus and community from the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, we want to strongly encourage students to receive the vaccine before classes begin this fall,” she said.

DeHaemers also said that the university would offer a 20 percent discount at the CMU Bookstore to all students participating in the program.

During every drawing, a $75 gift card will be granted to students, whereas one student will win a full-year scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Winners will be announced on August 2 – 23 and on September 13 -14. The latter will be notified about prizes through their university emails.

Furthermore, students from the College of Medicine, as well as international students, are also allowed to enter the vaccine’s incentive program.

Over 100 higher education institutions across the United States have obliged students to get any of the COVID-19 vaccines developed so far in order to be allowed to return to campuses for the fall semester, including Marquette University, where students have been required to be fully vaccinated by August 1.

Some other US universities requiring their students to get vaccinated before returning to campuses for the fall term include Harvard University, which proposed the rule in May, John Hopkins University as well as Yale, Columbia & Princeton University.

