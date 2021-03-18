Chinese Int’l Students Frustrated by US Visa Delays

By Erudera College News
AsiaChinaHigher Education News

Chinese students won’t be able to travel to their study destination because visa processing is being deferred.

In response to this, a petition called “Chinese F1 Student Visa Crises for 2021-2022 School Year” has been published by  Association of International Educators (NAFSA) Interest Group to promote Chinese students’ case.

According to the petition, the US F1 visa services in China have been closed for more than 13 months, Erudera.com reports.

Vice-chair at NAFSA in China, Andrew Hang Chen said that US embassies in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenyang are not offering F1 visa appointments.

“From February of 2020, Chinese student visa processing has been closed for 13 months. Sometimes there are appointments available, but the pattern is that the appointments are always canceled,” vice-chair Chen said.

On the other hand, the US embassy website in China announced that the typical visa services would be back soon.

“US consulates in China are unable to resume immigrant and non-immigrant US visa services at the moment. We will resume visa services as soon as possible but are unable we cannot set a date,” the statement reads.

Sarah Spreitzer, Director of government relations at the American Council on Education, expressed her concern about international students’ attendance.

“We have asked the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to look into taking action, including waiving interview requirements for new F1 visa applicants if consulates are unable to reopen in time and prioritizing the processing of student visa applications,” Spreitzer added.

Official data assembled by Open Doors reveal that 372,532 Chinese students in the US during 2019 – 2020 contributing approximately $15.9 billion to the US.

Chen said that if delays continue, Chinese students will change their studies destination to countries like Canada and the UK. According to Chen, students and their families may not support remote studying while it doesn’t comply with the money students pay for the on-campus experience.

“I think the solution has to be between the State Department of the US and their counterparts in China. From my observation, both countries encourage student mobility. It’s only the practical issue of getting the visa officers back to their positions,” Chen said.

The petition is demanding those in the international education sector to contact policymakers and organizations in the US and China.

Under the Trump administration, US-China relations got worse since the US accused China of espionage after several Chinese nationals were held for alleged J1 visa fraud.

In September 2020, the Trump administration declined the US visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students. Meanwhile, in December of the same year, other US visa sanctions were imposed on the Chinese Communist Party members.

Last November, F1 Chinese international student visas allowance had a decrease of 99 percent, with only 808 visas granted to Chinese students from April to September 2020.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Canada’s Latest Travel Restrictions: Mandatory Three-Day Hotel Quarantine Leaves International Students Upset Due to High Costs

Canada Erudera College News -
On February 22, the Canadian government decided to expand travel restrictions and include a compulsory three-day hotel stay for which each traveler...
Read more

University of Paris Provides Financial Support for Students Affected by COVID-19

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The University of Paris is establishing a social and digital support fund for its students in a bid to assist those who...
Read more

Caltech Gets Reaccreditation for Ten Years Due to Intensive Work in Students’ Inclusion & Equity

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has successfully finished its accreditation process, extending it for another ten years. According to...
Read more

11 New Universities Across China Planned to Open for Enrolment This Year

China Erudera College News -
11 new universities in China are expected to open for enrolments this year, and many more others are planned to establish during...
Read more

HEPI’s Report Shows Predicted Grades Benefit On Students’ Admissions

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
On March 18, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) released a report which elaborates the future of the United Kingdom university admissions,...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

Caltech Gets Reaccreditation for Ten Years Due to Intensive Work in Students’ Inclusion & Equity

Erudera College News -
California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has successfully finished its accreditation process, extending it for another ten years. According to...
Read more
China

11 New Universities Across China Planned to Open for Enrolment This Year

Erudera College News -
11 new universities in China are expected to open for enrolments this year, and many more others are planned to establish during...
Read more
Higher Education News

HEPI’s Report Shows Predicted Grades Benefit On Students’ Admissions

Erudera College News -
On March 18, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) released a report which elaborates the future of the United Kingdom university admissions,...
Read more
Europe

Council of EU Approves €95.5 Billion Programme for Research & Innovation

Erudera College News -
The Council of the European Union has approved the first reading on Horizon Europe, a framework program for research and innovation for...
Read more
Australia

Expert Calls Australia’s Education Industry an Immigration Scam That Helps Migrants to Work in the Country

Erudera College News -
Australia is being accused of easily accepting immigrants, especially international students who are offered to work and live in the country during...
Read more
Higher Education News

Brexit’s Impact on EU Enrolments: UK Universities May Lose £62.5 Million a Year Due to New Rules

Erudera College News -
As of September this year, the EU/EEA and Swiss students planning to head to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education will...
Read more

© Copyright 2020 - CollegeNews.org