Council of EU Approves €95.5 Billion Programme for Research & Innovation

By Erudera College News
EuropeHigher Education News

The Council of the European Union has approved the first reading on Horizon Europe, a framework program for research and innovation for the years 2021-2027.

In a press release issued by the Council, the latter explains it has adopted a proposal for this program to be granted with a €95.5 billion fund.

According to Erudera.com, Horizon Europe follows up on a deal conducted last December with EU Parliament that permits a rapid adaptation for this regulation and makes it favorable for Horizon Europe to be adopted at second reading.

Commenting on the move of the Council, the Minister for Science, Technology and Higher Education in Portugal, Manuel Heitor, said that the adoption of the Council’s position is one step away from the final adoption for the most ambitious EU research and innovation program so far.

“Our researchers are given the necessary tools for their valuable contribution to our resilient economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the swift transition towards a green and digital economy,” Minister Heitor stated.

The regulation establishes the structure and objectives of the program, the budget, the forms of funding, and this fund’s rules. Approximately thirty-five percent of the outlays for actions funded under the program will have to be allocated to climate objectives.

The document also regulates the cooperation between the EU and third countries in the research and innovation area.

Compared to Horizon 2020, which was operated from 2014 to 2020, Horizon Europe 2021-2027 introduces:

  • a collective approach to address social problems,
  • a practical approach regarding European partnerships,
  • a mission-oriented method,
  • the European Innovation Council (EIC),
  • highlight openness towards new partners while keeping excellence as the leading selection standard,
  • simplified rules, greater legal certainty, and fewer administrative strains for beneficiaries and program administrators.

Following the political agreement conducted last December between the co-legislators, the European Parliament is awaited to approve the Council’s position in April 2021. The regulation will then be considered to have been officially approved. In agreement, it will apply from January 1, 2021.

The first reading of the Council’s position on March 16 aims to improve the Europeans’ research and innovation.

“It is an objective of the Union to strengthen its scientific and technological bases by strengthening the European research area in which researchers, scientific knowledge and technology circulate freely and encouraging it to become more competitive, including in its industry, while promoting all research and innovation activities to deliver on the Union’s strategic priorities and commitments,” the official document reads.

The Commission discussed the Horizon Europe proposal during 2018, following Horizon 2020, which had a dedicated budget of €70.2 billion.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Canada’s Latest Travel Restrictions: Mandatory Three-Day Hotel Quarantine Leaves International Students Upset Due to High Costs

Canada Erudera College News -
On February 22, the Canadian government decided to expand travel restrictions and include a compulsory three-day hotel stay for which each traveler...
Read more

University of Paris Provides Financial Support for Students Affected by COVID-19

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The University of Paris is establishing a social and digital support fund for its students in a bid to assist those who...
Read more

Caltech Gets Reaccreditation for Ten Years Due to Intensive Work in Students’ Inclusion & Equity

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has successfully finished its accreditation process, extending it for another ten years. According to...
Read more

11 New Universities Across China Planned to Open for Enrolment This Year

China Erudera College News -
11 new universities in China are expected to open for enrolments this year, and many more others are planned to establish during...
Read more

HEPI’s Report Shows Predicted Grades Benefit On Students’ Admissions

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
On March 18, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) released a report which elaborates the future of the United Kingdom university admissions,...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

Caltech Gets Reaccreditation for Ten Years Due to Intensive Work in Students’ Inclusion & Equity

Erudera College News -
California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has successfully finished its accreditation process, extending it for another ten years. According to...
Read more
China

11 New Universities Across China Planned to Open for Enrolment This Year

Erudera College News -
11 new universities in China are expected to open for enrolments this year, and many more others are planned to establish during...
Read more
Higher Education News

HEPI’s Report Shows Predicted Grades Benefit On Students’ Admissions

Erudera College News -
On March 18, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) released a report which elaborates the future of the United Kingdom university admissions,...
Read more
China

Chinese Int’l Students Frustrated by US Visa Delays

Erudera College News -
Chinese students won't be able to travel to their study destination because visa processing is being deferred. In response...
Read more
Australia

Expert Calls Australia’s Education Industry an Immigration Scam That Helps Migrants to Work in the Country

Erudera College News -
Australia is being accused of easily accepting immigrants, especially international students who are offered to work and live in the country during...
Read more
Higher Education News

Brexit’s Impact on EU Enrolments: UK Universities May Lose £62.5 Million a Year Due to New Rules

Erudera College News -
As of September this year, the EU/EEA and Swiss students planning to head to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education will...
Read more

© Copyright 2020 - CollegeNews.org