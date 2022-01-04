Duke University Requires Students & Employees to Provide Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS
Duke University
© Kevin Ruck | Dreamstime.com

All students and employees at Duke University have been required to receive their booster shots during January and provide documentation by Feb. 1 or 28 days after they are eligible, due to the spread of the Omicron variant among the Durham community.

“Effective immediately, Duke University, Duke University Health System and the Private Diagnostic Clinic will require all students and employees to provide proof of receiving the COVID-19 booster shot in January or as soon as they are eligible under CDC and state guidelines,” Provost and Jo Rae Wright University Professor, Sally Kornbluth, and Vice President, Administration Kyle Cavanaugh wrote in a message to Duke’s community.

The university stressed that employees who do not comply with the booster requirement will be placed on administrative leave. If the latter do not manage to get the booster shot within seven days of their leave, their contracts will be terminated, Erudera.com reports.

In a statement, the university also announced that it has moved to online learning until January 18, 2022.

All undergraduate, graduate, and professional school classes will now be remote until Tuesday, January 18 instead of January 10 as earlier announced. During this time, no hybrid or in-person classes will be permitted”, Duke University has noted.

While encouraging its community to get their booster shots once eligible and submit proof of vaccination, university leaders pointed out that as of December 20, over 20,000 employees and almost 4,000 students at Duke University have already received COVID-19 booster shots.

Meanwhile, as per students who cannot receive their booster shots before returning to campus after winter break, the university will offer other additional opportunities during January.

“These steps will help limit a potential outbreak on our campus and in our community and protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” Kornbluth and Cavanaugh added.

According to a statement, residence halls have opened as of January 2; however, the university encouraged students to delay their return to campus between January 3 and January 18, if possible, and allow the university officials to safely manage COVID-19 among students and other members of the Duke community.

Until January 18, all on-campus all food on campus will be grab-and-go, while indoor dining will not be permitted during this time. 

Duke University has imposed this requirement following the increase in the number of COVID-19 in North Carolina. On Thursday, North Carolina State reported the highest increase in daily COVID-19 cases ever, a 60 percent increase compared to a day earlier.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Harvard University Planning to Continue Spring Semester In-Person Despite Increase in COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Harvard University has announced its plans for an in-person semester despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among Harvard members...
Read more

Duke University Requires Students & Employees to Provide Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
All students and employees at Duke University have been required to receive their booster shots during January and provide documentation by Feb....
Read more

2021 Year In Review: International Students in Top Destinations

Australia Erudera College News -
It’s been another year of challenges for international students in several countries around the world as the latter continued to face restrictions...
Read more

University of Rochester Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for All Students

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Due to the threat of the Omicron variant and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Rochester region, the...
Read more

Austria: 86% Of University Students Received COVID-19 Vaccines at the End of November

Austria Erudera College News -
86 percent of the 395,000 students in Austria are already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to estimates of the vaccination status of pupils and university...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Harvard University Planning to Continue Spring Semester In-Person Despite Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Erudera College News -
Harvard University has announced its plans for an in-person semester despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among Harvard members...
Read more
Australia

2021 Year In Review: International Students in Top Destinations

Erudera College News -
It’s been another year of challenges for international students in several countries around the world as the latter continued to face restrictions...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Rochester Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for All Students

Erudera College News -
Due to the threat of the Omicron variant and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Rochester region, the...
Read more
Austria

Austria: 86% Of University Students Received COVID-19 Vaccines at the End of November

Erudera College News -
86 percent of the 395,000 students in Austria are already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to estimates of the vaccination status of pupils and university...
Read more
COVID-19

Howard University to Postpone Spring Semester Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Erudera College News -
Howard University will delay the start of the spring 2022 semester for undergraduate and graduate students until January 18, 2022, due to...
Read more
Higher Education News

Report: Annual Rent for Purpose-Built Student Accommodation in UK Reaches £7,374 in 2021/22

Erudera College News -
The average annual rent for purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the UK is £7,374 in 2021/22, according to the new Student Accommodation...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org