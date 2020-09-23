#EducationIsNotTourism: Iranian Students Demand Acceleration of Student Visa Application Processes

By Erudera College News
EuropeGermanyAsiaIran

COVID-19 pandemic has widely affected students across the world, especially those who were expected to start or continue their studies abroad this year.

Travel restrictions imposed in a bid to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus in many world countries have triggered challenges for foreign students admitted to international universities, who hope they will not lose their study opportunities.

As a result, students worldwide have united under the hashtag #EducationIsNotTourism, calling on the competent bodies to assist in solving their problem.

Iranian students have been among the most vocal and have actively demanded through social media, mainly Twitter, the improvement of this situation, pointing out that they are waiting for months now to receive visa approvals.

“I’m a student from Iran admitted at a master program in Germany after 2 years of efforts. I don’t want more than what I tried for or deserve! we need to be heard!”, a student tweeted to the German Embassy in Tehran.

Many Iranian students have announced that they were expected to leave their home countries and move to Germany for their studies, but they remain waiting from embassies to resume their visas. These students are now asking the German Embassy to not postpone anymore the process of interviewing new students, thus preventing them from losing their chance to study in Germany.

Some of us have PhD admissions and are worried about their contracts expiring. Some of us have admission in MA programs and in the winter semester of 2020, their universities did not offer online programs, and they will not be able to differentiate their upcoming semester,” a student representing the group stated.

Meanwhile, a German Federal Foreign Office spokesperson previously told Erudera College News, that the Federal Office and its mission abroad are making efforts to issue visas to people who are exempted from current restrictions on entering Germany, including the visas for international students who cannot follow their university courses online.

Due to the COVID-19 situation and ongoing restrictions in public life in many countries, a number of our visa sections remain closed until further notice while others can only provide a limited number of appointments,” the spokesperson said.

Lately, 100 student visas have been approved to Iranian PhD students who have been admitted to Australian universities, after more than one year of waiting. Many other students are still waiting for a response from the embassy.

In an attempt to end the long wait, under another hashtag #still_waiting_for_visa, the Iranian students expressed indignation, claiming that these delays are unfair as students could lose their scholarships because they are not even allowed to begin their PhD projects remotely without getting the visa.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Google Will Give Employees $2,500 to Pay Their Student Loan Debts

US Erudera College News -
Google has decided to cover the student loans of its employees, by offering them an amount of $2,500 annually, Google has announced...
Read more

University of Windsor Allocates $700,000 to Support International Students Affected by COVID-19

Canada Erudera College News -
Canada’s University of Windsor has decided to invest an additional amount of $700,000 for three scholarships and learning programs in order to...
Read more

Nigerian Students Want Embassies to Resume Visa Application Processing

Germany Erudera College News -
A considerable number of international students who were set to head to other world countries and pursue their studies are facing many...
Read more

Canada Issues 56,000 Study Permits in the First Stage

Canada Erudera College News -
Canada has already approved 56,000 study permit applications in the first stage for international students, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino has...
Read more

44,300 New Int’l Students Enrolled at UK Universities Despite COVID-19

United Kingdom Erudera College News -
In spite of travel bans and lockdown restrictions imposed in the UK in order to prevent COVID-19 spread, international admissions at British...
Read more

Related Stories

Germany

Nigerian Students Want Embassies to Resume Visa Application Processing

Erudera College News -
A considerable number of international students who were set to head to other world countries and pursue their studies are facing many...
Read more
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Students Fear They May Lose Opportunity to Study in Germany Due to Delayed Visa Processing

Erudera College News -
As a consequence of COVID-19 travel bans and lockdown restrictions imposed by many countries across the world, thousands of foreign students are...
Read more
Germany

German MFA Reacts Positively to DAAD’s Request to Facilitate Visa Application Processes

shkurta -
The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) fully supports students’ request to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resume granting student visa...
Read more
Germany

Number of University Graduates in Germany Increased in 2019

Erudera College News -
The number of university degrees in different majors at German universities increased significantly during 2019, compared to 2018 when the country’s universities...
Read more
Germany

International Students Demand from German Embassies to Resume Student Visa Application Processing

Erudera College News -
In the era of movement restrictions, social distancing and quarantine, social media have become a strong tool for many to bring attention...
Read more

© Copyright 2020 - CollegeNews.org