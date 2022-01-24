EU Aims to Equip at Least 80% Of All Adults With Basic Digital Skills by 2030

By Erudera College News
EuropeHigher Education News
University Students Working In Classroom
© Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com

On the International Day of Education – January 24, the European Commission and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell issued a statement, recalling the importance of education as a fundamental right and foundation of resilient, peaceful, and sustainable societies.

According to the statement, the EU is committed to education, to ensure that every youngster can access education and master reading, writing, math, and digital skills in order to be prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, Erudera.com reports.

“With the Digital Education Action Plan, we support the sustainable and effective adaptation of the education and training systems of EU Member States to the digital age,” the statement notes.

The statement points out that the EU is working towards a goal of having at least 80 percent of students equipped with basic digital skills. The EU Commission stressed that it will continue to support the EU Code Week to provide training to teachers and experience in coding and digital creativity to students every year. While continuing to invest in quality education, the EU will pay attention to girls, women, and vulnerable groups.

“The EU institutions and EU Member States, as Team Europe, support partner countries to transform their education systems post-pandemic and to address deficits and inequalities in teaching, training, and learning at all levels,” the statement adds.

It further says that the EU will, in particular, work with partner governments to provide teachers’ training and governance to ensure quality education outcomes.

Among other things, the European Commission and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell mentioned that 2022 is the European Year of Youth and the 35th anniversary of the Erasmus program, which facilitates student, staff, trainees, and teachers’ mobility all around the world.

They also said that the EU will work with partner countries to strengthen cooperation on research and innovation through EU’s key funding program for research and innovation, Horizon Europe.

Today, UNICEF and UNESCO also issued a joint statement, calling on all responsible institutions to cooperate in overcoming the loss in education that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, which according to them, will continue to be among the education sector for much longer.

Education is one of the sectors that has been affected the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, 260 million children and adults from across the world did not receive education, while those who could pursue education did not have access to quality learning.  

International Day of Education is celebrated every year on January 24. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared January 24 as the International Day of Education to celebrate the importance of education in building sustainable societies, promoting peace and development.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

EU Aims to Equip at Least 80% Of All Adults With Basic Digital Skills by 2030

Europe Erudera College News -
On the International Day of Education - January 24, the European Commission and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell issued a statement, recalling the importance of...
Read more

On International Day of Education, UNICEF & UNESCO Call for Joint Action to Overcome Learning Loss Caused by Pandemic

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
In a joint statement, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Mohamed Fall, and UNESCO Regional Director for Eastern Africa Hubert...
Read more

Universities, Colleges in England Offering Poor Quality Education to Face Restrictions & Fines

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The Office for Students (OfS), the independent regulator of higher education in England, which aims to ensure that students get a high-quality...
Read more

University of Nebraska Reports 2,011 Positive Cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has registered 2,011 positive cases of COVID-19 during the week of January 14-20, the university has announced in its...
Read more

UC San Diego Planning to Add 3,310 Dorm Beds to Prevent Housing Shortage

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The University of California San Diego is working on two student housing-focused projects that foresee the construction of dormitories that would provide...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

On International Day of Education, UNICEF & UNESCO Call for Joint Action to Overcome Learning Loss Caused by Pandemic

Erudera College News -
In a joint statement, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Mohamed Fall, and UNESCO Regional Director for Eastern Africa Hubert...
Read more
Higher Education News

Universities, Colleges in England Offering Poor Quality Education to Face Restrictions & Fines

Erudera College News -
The Office for Students (OfS), the independent regulator of higher education in England, which aims to ensure that students get a high-quality...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Nebraska Reports 2,011 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Erudera College News -
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has registered 2,011 positive cases of COVID-19 during the week of January 14-20, the university has announced in its...
Read more
Higher Education News

UC San Diego Planning to Add 3,310 Dorm Beds to Prevent Housing Shortage

Erudera College News -
The University of California San Diego is working on two student housing-focused projects that foresee the construction of dormitories that would provide...
Read more
Higher Education News

Dartmouth College to Admit Int’l Students Based on Their Qualifications, Not Their Ability to Pay

Erudera College News -
Dartmouth College has announced a need-blind admissions policy, which will include international students, United States citizens, permanent residents, and eligible non-citizens.
Read more
Higher Education News

Biden Administration Announces New Actions to Attract Int’l STEM Students & Strengthen Economy

Erudera College News -
The Biden administration has announced it is making policy changes for international students specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields,...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org