EU Aims to Equip at Least 80% Of All Adults With Basic Digital Skills by 2030

On the International Day of Education – January 24, the European Commission and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell issued a statement, recalling the importance of education as a fundamental right and foundation of resilient, peaceful, and sustainable societies.

According to the statement, the EU is committed to education, to ensure that every youngster can access education and master reading, writing, math, and digital skills in order to be prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, Erudera.com reports.

“With the Digital Education Action Plan, we support the sustainable and effective adaptation of the education and training systems of EU Member States to the digital age,” the statement notes.

The statement points out that the EU is working towards a goal of having at least 80 percent of students equipped with basic digital skills. The EU Commission stressed that it will continue to support the EU Code Week to provide training to teachers and experience in coding and digital creativity to students every year. While continuing to invest in quality education, the EU will pay attention to girls, women, and vulnerable groups.

“The EU institutions and EU Member States, as Team Europe, support partner countries to transform their education systems post-pandemic and to address deficits and inequalities in teaching, training, and learning at all levels,” the statement adds.

It further says that the EU will, in particular, work with partner governments to provide teachers’ training and governance to ensure quality education outcomes.

Among other things, the European Commission and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell mentioned that 2022 is the European Year of Youth and the 35th anniversary of the Erasmus program, which facilitates student, staff, trainees, and teachers’ mobility all around the world.

They also said that the EU will work with partner countries to strengthen cooperation on research and innovation through EU’s key funding program for research and innovation, Horizon Europe.

Today, UNICEF and UNESCO also issued a joint statement, calling on all responsible institutions to cooperate in overcoming the loss in education that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, which according to them, will continue to be among the education sector for much longer.

Education is one of the sectors that has been affected the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, 260 million children and adults from across the world did not receive education, while those who could pursue education did not have access to quality learning.

International Day of Education is celebrated every year on January 24. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared January 24 as the International Day of Education to celebrate the importance of education in building sustainable societies, promoting peace and development.