EU Intends to Include More Environmental Oriented Learning on Their Education Institutions

By Erudera College News
EuropeHigher Education News
European Union Flag
© Dreamshot | Dreamstime.com

The education institutions in the European Member States are expected to include more learning for environmental sustainability, as the EU Commission has published a proposal for a Council Recommendation on the matter. 

According to the press release issued by the Commission, the objective is to help the Member States and their education institutions such as schools, colleges and training centers, and all other education providers to teach skills on environmental, sustainability, and climate change issues, Erudera.com reports. 

Furthermore, the Joint Research Centre has published the new European competence framework on sustainability, which lists and explains what is needed for the green transition to occur – including critical thinking, taking initiatives, respecting nature, and realizing the impact everyday actions and decisions have on the environment and the global climate.

“There is tremendous work being done right across Europe to help children, young people and adults learn about and engage with climate change, biodiversity loss and sustainability. All learners, from an early age need opportunities to understand and take action for environmental sustainability, to protect our planet and our future,” Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Education and Youth, stressed. 

In other words, the Commission’s proposal calls on the 27-nation-bloc to offer students of all ages high quality and inclusive education on environmental issues, to make sustainability and other issues related to the matter a priority area in education, and encourage the whole institutions to transition towards a greener approach.

In addition, the Commission urges governments and other EU bodies to provide funds for green infrastructure, training, and other resources to prepare educators for the green transition. 

Nonetheless, a survey conducted by Eurobarometer reveals that youngsters in the EU are most concerned about environmental issues, as 67 percent of them noted that the protection for the environment and the fight against climate change should be a top priority in the EU for the years to come, followed by the education and training should be improved with 56 percentage points. 

The Erasmus+ program for the next six five years also centers the green issues on its agenda. For example, the 2022 annual work program will prioritize projects with green competencies, future-oriented curricula, and planned approaches to sustainability by education providers.

Youngsters, therefore, students are supportive of the matter as previously student-led organizations have asked the EU to offer them more free interrail tickets for Erasmus+ members, meaning that students would appreciate their travel costs to be covered- especially with a green option such as trains. 

