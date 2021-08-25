EUA Joins Scholars At Risk’s Call to Help Afghan Students, Scholars & Civil Society

By Erudera College News
AsiaAfghanistanEuropeHigher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

The European University Association (EUA) and over 50 higher education networks, organizations, and associations, have joined Scholars At Risk (SAR), a US-based international network of more than 500 academic institutions in 40 countries, urging European governments and EU institutions to immediately intervene and help students, scholars and civil society actors in Afghanistan.

In their letter, they stress that the government’s action in time could make a huge difference, Erudera.com reports.

“Organisations supporting at-risk scholars are racing to offer assistance to researchers, scholars and civil society actors in Afghanistan who, at this moment, are desperately seeking ways to safety. For the better part of the past twenty years, these scholars and civil society actors in Afghanistan have fought for a new, rights-respecting, forward-looking, knowledge-based Afghanistan,” EUA highlights in its press release.

It further says that many of those people whose lives are now at risk “have worked for or in partnership with EU institutions“, including European governments, NATO partners as well as other international and civil society organizations.

On August 18, Scholars At Risk, along with 115 higher education institutions, organizations, networks, and more than 2,600 professionals and students, sent a letter to the US government, appealing to them to protect Afghan students, scholars, and civil society actors. Their demands include:

  1. Expand the evacuation flights in order to include students, scholars, and civil society actors who have supported the efforts of the EU, European governments, NATO partners, and other organizations for a progressive Afghanistan. 
  2. Increasing resettlement quotas and assist Afghans needing international protection.
  3. Accelerate the legal arrival of the candidates or families that can prove an existing host institution, sponsor, job.
  4. Waive home residency and intent-to-return requirements for visa applications for Afghan scholars and researchers.
  5. Create an EU fellowship scheme for Afghan students, scholars, and civil society, particularly women and religious minorities.
  6. Establish national fellowships for Afghan students, scholars, and civil society.

“Hundreds of them traveled to the United States to seek an education and returned to their homeland, dedicated to values of openness, and tolerance. These are not the values of the Taliban, so their lives are now at risk. Timely US government action can still make an enormous difference, and maybe yet save Afghanistan’s future. We implore you to act on their behalf now,” the letter of Scholars At Risk sent to US Secretary of State reads.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, two decades after the US invaded Afghanistan in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Number of Applications for Interim Financial Aid for Students in Germany Decreases as Deadline Looms

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The number of student applications for the interim financial aid provided by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) amid the...
Read more

Turkish Students Can Apply for 2022/23 UK Chevening Scholarships Until November 2

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Students from Turkey can submit their applications for UK’s government 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarships until November 2, 2021, the British Embassy Ankara has...
Read more

EUA Joins Scholars At Risk’s Call to Help Afghan Students, Scholars & Civil Society

Afghanistan Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) and over 50 higher education networks, organizations, and associations, have joined Scholars At Risk (SAR), a US-based...
Read more

Scholarships, Free Tuition, Football Tickets – Texas Universities Offer Prizes to Convince Students to Get Vaccinated

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Just like many other US universities, higher education institutions across Texas are also trying to convince their students, faculty, and staff members...
Read more

Over 1,100 Delaware State University Students to Benefit From Second Round of Debt Relief

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
More than 1,100 students of Delaware State University will benefit from the second round of debt relief, which has been made possible...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Number of Applications for Interim Financial Aid for Students in Germany Decreases as Deadline Looms

Erudera College News -
The number of student applications for the interim financial aid provided by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) amid the...
Read more
Higher Education News

Turkish Students Can Apply for 2022/23 UK Chevening Scholarships Until November 2

Erudera College News -
Students from Turkey can submit their applications for UK’s government 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarships until November 2, 2021, the British Embassy Ankara has...
Read more
COVID-19

Scholarships, Free Tuition, Football Tickets – Texas Universities Offer Prizes to Convince Students to Get Vaccinated

Erudera College News -
Just like many other US universities, higher education institutions across Texas are also trying to convince their students, faculty, and staff members...
Read more
COVID-19

Over 1,100 Delaware State University Students to Benefit From Second Round of Debt Relief

Erudera College News -
More than 1,100 students of Delaware State University will benefit from the second round of debt relief, which has been made possible...
Read more
Afghanistan

Afghanistan Crisis: Indian NGO to “Adopt” 1,000 Afghan Students Until Situation Stabilizes

Erudera College News -
Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Pune-based NGO “Sarhad” working for students living amid conflict, confirmed it will adopt 1,000 Afghan students...
Read more
COVID-19

Over 200 University of Virginia Students Disenrolled For Failing to Adhere to University’s Vaccination Requirement

Erudera College News -
The University of Virginia has disenrolled 238 students ahead of the fall semester due to the latter failing to adhere to the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org