European Universities Join “Stick to Science” Movement, Call for Rapid Association of UK & Switzerland to Horizon Europe

The European University Association (EUA) has joined the “Stick to Science” campaign, along with prominent scientists, university rectors and national university associations, calling for the rapid association of the United Kingdom and Switzerland to EU’s program Horizon Europe.

According to EUA, political negotiations unrelated to participation in EU program are hindering the process of completing association agreements, Erudera.com reports.

“The present situation is both untenable and unnecessary and a united research community is speaking up against this,” EUA notes.

It further points out that scientists coming from the UK and Switzerland should be allowed to participate in Horizon Europe and maintain the strong connection between the two countries and other European countries.

The “Stick to Science” campaign was launched on February 8 at the Science Business Annual Conference to mobilize the research community across Europe.

Did you know how much the UK and Switzerland would contribute to #HorizonEU if associated❓



Association will benefit the whole of the European research area🇪🇺



#StickToScience

The move was initiated by the European research community calling for open cooperation among European research and innovation actors who have the same values.

“It was set up by the European research community as an active response to the delayed progression of association agreements with Switzerland and the United Kingdom. At the time of launch, the initiative was already signed by over 300 prominent organisations and individuals from throughout the European research and innovation community, including Science Europe,” Science Europe representing important public organizations that fund or perform research in Europe has pointed out.

Signatories have called on the EU, the UK and Switzerland to reach agreements as soon as possible so the two countries can contribute financially and scientifically to strengthen the Horizon Europe program as well to contribute to the creation of an open and inclusive European Research Area.

Last month, universities and businesses in Switzerland published a joint resolution calling for the full association of Switzerland to the Horizon Europe by the end of this year. The co-signatories said that researchers in Switzerland risk leaving the country for other places worldwide where they are able to receive EU funding.

For more than a year now, the European research and innovation community has been calling for the UK and Switzerland’s full association to Horizon Europe. Horizon Europe is the EU’s key funding program for research and innovation, operating with a total budget of €95.5 billion.