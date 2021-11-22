First US Education Center Opens in Singapore, Student Application Procedures to Be Facilitated

The first EducationUSA Advising Centre has opened in Singapore, Yishun, aiming to offer students more information about universities and colleges in the United States.

All students living in Singapore and intending to become part of the United States’ education system will now be assisted with their application procedures at the new education center in the country, Erudera.com reports.

The center was officially opened on November 19 by US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Rafik Mansour, XCL Education chief executive Brian Rogove as well as the CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore Hsien-Hsien Lei.

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Rafik Mansour said that the United States has continued to welcome students from across the world despite the effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on international education exchange.

“Building life-long connections also creates a platform for future leaders to work together to solve the world’s toughest challenges. This centre is here to help people have those experiences and build those life-long friendships,” he told the Straits Times.

Meanwhile, EducationUSA adviser Olivia Ding from Singapore who completed studies in the United States, highlighted that the cost of studying in the United States is an obstacle for many people.

Ding also told the Straits Times that students should be aware of other options, including two+two options that allow students to attend a community college for two years before transferring to a four-year institution and completing the degree.

EducationUSA is a global network of more than 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories, supported by the US Department of State.

The network promotes US higher education institutions to international students by providing them with accurate and current information about opportunities to pursue higher education in the United States.

According to the Open Doors 2021 report from the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE), nearly 3,600 Singaporeans are studying at US universities or colleges.

Compared to 2019/20, the number of Singaporean students in the United States has dropped in the 2020/21 academic year by 21 percent, from 4,504 to 3,558 students.

Although the number of international students in the US overall has decreased by 15 percent in 2020/21 academic year compared to a year earlier, the US remains a favorite study destination for students from all over the world.

Data have revealed that US higher education institutions have reported growth in international students this fall, as well as a 68 percent rise in the number of international students enrolling for the first time in the 2020/21 academic year.