France: Over 15,000 New Student Jobs to Be Published on Government’s Platform Soon

More than 15,000 new student job offers in France, with contracts of less than 15 hours, will be soon published on the 1jeune1solution.gouv.fr platform, the French government has notified.

This new service was announced by the French Minister for Higher Education Frédérique Vidal, the Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne, and the High Commissioner for Employment and Business Engagement, Thibaut Guilluy, Erudera.com reports.

Minister for Higher Education Frédérique Vidal said that these jobs are sources of income for students but that the latter also see them as an opportunity to learn more and develop professionally.

Students will be able to earn a job in the following industries:

Childcare

Household help

Entertainment

Hotel and catering

Sales

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, the “1 jeune, 1 solution” or “1 young person, 1 solution” plan has already helped more than 2.6 million young people to find a job, training, apprenticeship, personalized support, etc, with a record number of 526,000 young people signing an apprenticeship contract in 2020 despite the pandemic.

“For the mobilization to continue, the apprenticeship bonuses are 5,000 euros for the recruitment of a minor apprentice or 8,000 euros for the recruitment of a major apprentice, are extended until June 30, 2022,” the press release reads.

The Labor Minister, Élisabeth Borne, said that student jobs do not only have financial benefits for students, but these opportunities also enable them to enter the labor market and are very important for the professional integration of these young people.

1,500 job offers will be added to the 400,000 jobs already on the platform, while students will be allowed to work and continue studies at the same time.

The “1 jeune, 1 solution” or “1 young person, 1 solution” was launched in late November as part of the French government’s plan “France Recovery.” The plan aims to put in touch youngsters searching for a job or a professional training, with employers who offer these opportunities.

According to data, the number of students in France has more than doubled since 1980, during which year 1.18 million students were enrolled in French higher education. In 2000, the number of students went up to 2.16 million and had continued to increase since then. This year, more than 2.7 million students enrolled at higher education institutions in France. During 2019, nearly one in five young people at the age of 20 and 29 worked and pursued studies at the same time.