France: Over 15,000 New Student Jobs to Be Published on Government’s Platform Soon

By Erudera College News
EuropeFranceHigher Education News

More than 15,000 new student job offers in France, with contracts of less than 15 hours, will be soon published on the 1jeune1solution.gouv.fr platform, the French government has notified.

This new service was announced by the French Minister for Higher Education Frédérique Vidal, the Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne, and the High Commissioner for Employment and Business Engagement, Thibaut Guilluy, Erudera.com reports.

Minister for Higher Education Frédérique Vidal said that these jobs are sources of income for students but that the latter also see them as an opportunity to learn more and develop professionally.

Students will be able to earn a job in the following industries:

  • Childcare
  • Household help
  • Entertainment
  • Hotel and catering
  • Sales

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, the “1 jeune, 1 solution” or “1 young person, 1 solution” plan has already helped more than 2.6 million young people to find a job, training, apprenticeship, personalized support, etc, with a record number of 526,000 young people signing an apprenticeship contract in 2020 despite the pandemic.

“For the mobilization to continue, the apprenticeship bonuses are 5,000 euros for the recruitment of a minor apprentice or 8,000 euros for the recruitment of a major apprentice, are extended until June 30, 2022,” the press release reads.

The Labor Minister, Élisabeth Borne, said that student jobs do not only have financial benefits for students, but these opportunities also enable them to enter the labor market and are very important for the professional integration of these young people.

1,500 job offers will be added to the 400,000 jobs already on the platform, while students will be allowed to work and continue studies at the same time.

The “1 jeune, 1 solution” or “1 young person, 1 solution” was launched in late November as part of the French government’s plan “France Recovery.” The plan aims to put in touch youngsters searching for a job or a professional training, with employers who offer these opportunities.

According to data, the number of students in France has more than doubled since 1980, during which year 1.18 million students were enrolled in French higher education. In 2000, the number of students went up to 2.16 million and had continued to increase since then. This year, more than 2.7 million students enrolled at higher education institutions in France. During 2019, nearly one in five young people at the age of 20 and 29 worked and pursued studies at the same time.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

France: Over 15,000 New Student Jobs to Be Published on Government’s Platform Soon

France Erudera College News -
More than 15,000 new student job offers in France, with contracts of less than 15 hours, will be soon published on the...
Read more

Belgian Students Lining Up to Get COVID-19 Vaccines After Govt Announced Pass Requirement to Enter Restaurants

Belgium Erudera College News -
Following the Brussels regional government’s announcement to make a health pass obligatory for entering restaurants and bars, Belgian students who were hesitant...
Read more

International Students Contribute £28.8 Billion to UK’s Economy Annually, New Report Finds

International Studies Erudera College News -
International students in the United Kingdom contribute £28.8 billion to the UK economy in a year, a new analysis published by Universities...
Read more

Northern Cyprus: Hundreds of International Students Stuck at Airports Due to New Measures

Cyprus Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at universities in Northern Cyprus, officially known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, have been struggling to enter...
Read more

“I Had to Transfer My Admission to Next Semester”: PhD Student Tells of Hard Times & Visa Issues Amid Pandemic

Bangladesh Erudera College News -
After more than six months of waiting for an F1 visa in 2020 as the US embassy in Bangladesh was temporarily closed...
Read more

Related Stories

Belgium

Belgian Students Lining Up to Get COVID-19 Vaccines After Govt Announced Pass Requirement to Enter Restaurants

Erudera College News -
Following the Brussels regional government’s announcement to make a health pass obligatory for entering restaurants and bars, Belgian students who were hesitant...
Read more
COVID-19

Swiss Universities May Impose COVID Certificate Requirement For In-Person Classes

Erudera College News -
Starting Monday, September 13, Swiss citizens will be required to show a COVID certificate which proves that the person is vaccinated, tested,...
Read more
Higher Education News

Women Outnumber Men In US Colleges – Nearly 60% Of Students In 2020/21 Were Women

Erudera College News -
Women students now represent the majority of the student population at colleges in the United States, according to spring 2021 enrollment estimates...
Read more
Afghanistan

Taliban-Led Afghanistan: Female & Male Students Divided By Curtains In Classrooms As New Term Begins

Erudera College News -
Universities in Afghanistan, now controlled by the Taliban, began the new semester with curtains separating women students from men in the classroom....
Read more
Higher Education News

Singapore’s First Liberal Arts College to Close in 2025, Students & Faculty Upset By Decision

Erudera College News -
Singapore’s first liberal arts college, Yale-NUS College will close by 2025, 14 years after its establishment, the institution has announced. This decision...
Read more
COVID-19

More US Universities Require On-Campus Students To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Erudera College News -
Over 1,000 public and private universities and colleges across the United States have made vaccination for on-campus students and employees mandatory due...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org