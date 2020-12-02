French Govt to Fine Those Entering University Campuses Without Permission

Everyone trying to enter a university campus in France without being allowed in advance could now be sanctioned, the government has decided, which decision has raised concerns among universities across the country.

The unauthorized entry to campuses of French universities will now be considered a criminal offence under a new law, leading to universities expressing revolt over this decision, Erudera College News reports.

According to “Times Higher Education” (THE), protesters who cause disturbances during events on campuses from now on risk up to three years imprisonment or a fine up to 45,000 euros.

In a conference held between French universities, their presidents claimed that the new law is dangerous and foresees irrational punishments.

During this conference, the leaders of universities asserted that universities in the country are already legally strong enough to manage or monitor the university campuses.

However, in the past, similar to other countries in Europe, students in France have disrupted the events organized in campuses or even made the invited speakers cancel their appearance in discussion events.

For instance, last year at Bordeaux Montaigne University, a philosopher was accused by the students of being homophobic.

The new law has also been called controversial since it has abolished the work of a central body which evaluates if the doctoral students meet the criteria for applying for professorships.

By terminating the “National Council of Universities”, universities will gain more autonomy in recruiting, but the education quality could also be lost, experts assert.

At the same time, in order to make sure that French research will perform well in the future with this particular law, the government of France has decided to increase the budget for the next ten years.

By 2023, €20 billion per year are set to be spent by the country during the year, which accounts for an increase of €5 billion.

Among others, this law also establishes tenure-track junior professorships for young scientists. The latter has been welcomed by the French universities.

Lately, the number of COVID-19 cases in France has fallen sharply, which encouraged the French President Emmanuel Macron to begin easing the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, in a bid to allow citizens reunite with their beloved ones for winter holidays.

According to the President, as of January 20, 2021, if the infection rates remain lower than 5,000 cases per day, sports halls and restaurants could open again. A month later, high schools and universities will also be permitted to continue face-to-face lessons.

