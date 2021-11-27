Graduates in England Experienced Emotional & Psychological Disturbance Due to Student Loan Debts

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeUnited Kingdom

Graduates in England experienced some emotional and psychological disturbance, due to the amount of debt taken to cover their studies, according to a new report from the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and the Centre for Global Higher Education (CGHE).

The research named “Hidden Voices: Graduates’ Perspectives on the Student Loan System in England” carried out by professor Claire Callender and researcher Ariane de Gayardon was supported by the Economic and Social Research Council, the Office for Students and Research England under Grant, Erudera.com reports.

Some 48 graduates who were subject to the 2006 funding regime paying tuition fees of £3,000 and 50 others who were required to pay £9,000 in tuition fees during the 2012 regime, said that they had experienced anxiety and despair due to the student loan debts.

According to them, interest rates are too high, even when the rate is linked to inflation. They have expressed frustration to see the loan balances increase, in particular when they are not asked to make repayments.

“They believe they will never repay their loans because the amount owed is so high. The sum is so large it becomes meaningless. Graduates purposely tend to distance themselves from the debt as a way of coping with the stress it causes,” the report reads.

In addition to interest rates, graduates have also highlighted that tuition fees of £9,000 and over are too high, questioning also if their degrees provide value for the money they pay. At the same time, they are worried about the repayment period, which they describe as “never-ending.”

Professor of Higher Education Policy at UCL Institute of Education, Claire Callender, said that the findings suggest the importance of listening to views of graduates and including them in discussions about the future of higher education funding in England, emphasizing also that graduates offer a different perspective on student loans. 

“Their experiences may not always be easy to listen to and may be contrary to policymakers’ thinking, intentions and vision,” Callender said.

Meanwhile, the researcher at the Center for Higher Education Policy Studies (CHEPS) at the University of Twente in the Netherlands, Ariane de Gayardon, said that debt could have a [sychological impact on graduates, caused by the size and longevity, as well as the interest that is charged.

“ When reforming the loan system, one objective should be to reduce the burden of student debt for graduates. To do so, we need to listen to the voices of graduates,” Gayardon said.

As the report notes, student loan debt is considered a burden by many graduates of different degrees, particularly among students who started higher studies after the 2021 reforms.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Graduates in England Experienced Emotional & Psychological Disturbance Due to Student Loan Debts

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Graduates in England experienced some emotional and psychological disturbance, due to the amount of debt taken to cover their studies, according to...
Read more

West Virginia University Reaches Goal of Having Over 80% Of Students & Staff Vaccinated

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
West Virginia University (WVU) has reached the goal of having 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, 81...
Read more

Over 200,000 Students Enrolled at Unis in German Capital During Winter 2021/22, Figures Reveal

Germany Erudera College News -
A total of 202,224 students have enrolled at universities in Berlin during the 2021/22 academic year, and 50,304 students at universities in...
Read more

Returning to New Zealand in 2022: What Should International Students Know Before Traveling?

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
New Zealand’s government has most recently announced that it will allow some 1,000 international students remaining in their home countries due to...
Read more

35% Of US Students Claim Their University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines, 39% Say Their Institution Does Not Apply This Policy

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
35 percent of university students in the United States said that the institution where they study has introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whereas...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

West Virginia University Reaches Goal of Having Over 80% Of Students & Staff Vaccinated

Erudera College News -
West Virginia University (WVU) has reached the goal of having 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, 81...
Read more
Germany

Over 200,000 Students Enrolled at Unis in German Capital During Winter 2021/22, Figures Reveal

Erudera College News -
A total of 202,224 students have enrolled at universities in Berlin during the 2021/22 academic year, and 50,304 students at universities in...
Read more
COVID-19

35% Of US Students Claim Their University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines, 39% Say Their Institution Does Not Apply This Policy

Erudera College News -
35 percent of university students in the United States said that the institution where they study has introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whereas...
Read more
Europe

EU: More Female Students & Graduates Than Male Over Years, Report Shows

Erudera College News -
The number of female students and graduates at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral level has increased over the past years, according to She...
Read more
Europe

About €3.9 Billion Allocated to Erasmus+ 2022 for Mobility, Cooperation in Education, Training, Youth & Sport

Erudera College News -
After the adoption of the 2022 annual work program, the European Commission has launched calls for proposals for next year under the...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Tennessee to Comply With Biden’s Order, Student Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Jan. 18

Erudera College News -
Employees at the University of Tennessee (UT) Knoxville are required to be fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022, in order to comply...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org