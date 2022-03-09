Group of International Students to Enter Japan by End of May, Spokesperson Says

By Erudera College News
COVID-19International StudiesAsiaJapan
Tokyo airport
Photo by Mischa Eliseev | Unsplash

Japan will allow more international students to enter by the end of May, according to a government spokesperson.

During a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno highlighted that about 150,000 international students who possess valid visas remain abroad as they are not allowed to enter the country yet.

However, he added that there isn’t an exact number of students who are willing to enter Japan, Erudera.com reports.

Previously the government said that the total number of international arrivals who will be allowed to enter Japan each day would be 3,500 but decided to increase it to 5,000.

But recently, the government has decided to increase the number of international arrivals in Japan from 5,000 to 7,000, and it has now launched a new program under which priority will be given to international students upon their entry into Japan.

Japanese Education Minister Shinsuke Suematsu said last month that international students should wait to enter the country along with other international travelers, pointing out that it will take time for all international students to enter Japan.  

Japan announced relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions for foreign nationals from March, which according to the education minister, was an important step to allow international students to return to the country.

“We will take into account the scientific knowledge we’ve gained about the omicron variant and changes in the infection situation both at home and abroad, as well as immigration measures in place by other countries,” the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, told The Mainichi.

Previously, the Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, said that Japan would start reopening gradually following the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“We need to start preparing for the next phase, in stages. We are gradually walking toward the end of the sixth wave,” Kishida had said.

This year, on January 30, some 87 government-funded international students have returned to Japan. The country closed its borders from November 30 last year due to the spread of Omicron, affecting international students too.

A survey by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA) revealed that the number of international students entering Japan from January to June 2021 dropped by about 90 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels or the first half of 2019.

According to the survey, in the first half of 2021, some 7,000 new international students entered Japan, a decrease compared to 61,520 new students in Japan during the first half of 2019.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

EUA Suspends 12 Russian Universities Supporting Invasion of Ukraine

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) has decided to suspend the membership of 12 Russian universities which are supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Read more

Masks at Ohio State University Will Be Optional Starting March 11

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The Ohio State University says it will be lifting the current mask requirement beginning March 11. Masks will be...
Read more

Top 10 Countries With The Largest Proportion of Highly Educated Women

Europe Erudera College News -
Women play a key role in the overall development of countries around the world, therefore their education is in particular important for...
Read more

Group of International Students to Enter Japan by End of May, Spokesperson Says

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Japan will allow more international students to enter by the end of May, according to a government spokesperson. During...
Read more

Workers Will Be Able to Use STAP Budget to Continue Developing Skills at Dutch Universities With a €1000 Discount

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Workers and job-seekers in the Netherlands can apply for a STAP budget up to €1000 for training and development from the central...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Masks at Ohio State University Will Be Optional Starting March 11

Erudera College News -
The Ohio State University says it will be lifting the current mask requirement beginning March 11. Masks will be...
Read more
Europe

Top 10 Countries With The Largest Proportion of Highly Educated Women

Erudera College News -
Women play a key role in the overall development of countries around the world, therefore their education is in particular important for...
Read more
Higher Education News

Ukraine: Hundreds of International Medical Students Trapped in City Of Sumy

Erudera College News -
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, many international students have managed to leave Ukraine and enter neighboring countries, however there is...
Read more
International Studies

International Students Leaving Ukraine Say They Are Experiencing Racism by Border Officials

Erudera College News -
International students who are trying to leave Ukraine amid the Russian-Ukraine crisis have reported racist treatment by the security forces and border...
Read more
Australia

Australian Universities Offer Assistance to Int’l Students Affected by Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Erudera College News -
Top universities in Australia are offering counseling and other assistance measures to international students who have been affected by the Russian-Ukraine crisis,...
Read more
Canada

Canadian Universities Continue to Maintain COVID-19 Measures

Erudera College News -
Several universities in Canada are keeping COVID-19 restrictions in place for students who attend in-person classes, such as COVID-19 vaccines and face-covering...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org