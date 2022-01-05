Harvard University Planning to Continue Spring Semester In-Person Despite Increase in COVID-19 Cases

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS
Harvard University in spring
© Lightscribe | Dreamstime.com

Harvard University has announced its plans for an in-person semester despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among Harvard members and across the nation.

Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow and other university leaders said in a statement that they have updated university plans and restrictions by closely following the new data about the Omicron variant, Erudera.com reports.

“Although infection with Omicron is expected to have less serious health consequences, we must continue to practice the healthy habits and behaviors that reduce the risk of transmission,” the statement reads.

The university also announced Tuesday that it will ask its community, including all eligible students, staff, faculty, and researchers, to receive booster shots by January 31. Affiliates have been required to verify proof of receiving COVID-19 boosters on the Harvard University Health Services Patient Portal by this date.

For those who are not yet eligible for a booster shot, the deadline for vaccination will be 30 days after becoming eligible for the booster.

Harvard allows mixing of brands, while for those who have an approved exemption, it notes that they are not required to submit additional documentation.

If you are unable to get a booster before you return, you will not be barred from entering campus. You will, however, be expected to arrange for the booster as soon as possible,” Harvard’s leaders wrote.

Harvard pointed out that despite the presence of the Omicron variant, they are confident that they will manage to maintain a safe academic and work environment by minimizing contact, wearing masks, maintaining distance, and performing regular tests. According to the university, masks remain critical to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The statement further says that vaccinated individuals who have not received booster shots should undergo quarantine for five days when they are exposed to COVID-19 risk.

“The University will continue to update guidance regarding size and other logistics for gatherings and events, as well as protocols for visitors to campus, based on the public health situation,” the statement adds.

COVID-19 workplace restrictions at Harvard will remain in effect through April 1, 2022.

Last month, Harvard University said that it will move much of its learning and work remotely for the first three weeks of January due to rising COVID-19 cases and spread of the Omicron variant; however, it also announced that during the period, students will have access to online library services, book request services, and some library facilities.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Harvard University Planning to Continue Spring Semester In-Person Despite Increase in COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Harvard University has announced its plans for an in-person semester despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among Harvard members...
Read more

Duke University Requires Students & Employees to Provide Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
All students and employees at Duke University have been required to receive their booster shots during January and provide documentation by Feb....
Read more

2021 Year In Review: International Students in Top Destinations

Australia Erudera College News -
It’s been another year of challenges for international students in several countries around the world as the latter continued to face restrictions...
Read more

University of Rochester Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for All Students

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Due to the threat of the Omicron variant and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Rochester region, the...
Read more

Austria: 86% Of University Students Received COVID-19 Vaccines at the End of November

Austria Erudera College News -
86 percent of the 395,000 students in Austria are already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to estimates of the vaccination status of pupils and university...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Duke University Requires Students & Employees to Provide Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot

Erudera College News -
All students and employees at Duke University have been required to receive their booster shots during January and provide documentation by Feb....
Read more
Australia

2021 Year In Review: International Students in Top Destinations

Erudera College News -
It’s been another year of challenges for international students in several countries around the world as the latter continued to face restrictions...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Rochester Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for All Students

Erudera College News -
Due to the threat of the Omicron variant and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Rochester region, the...
Read more
Austria

Austria: 86% Of University Students Received COVID-19 Vaccines at the End of November

Erudera College News -
86 percent of the 395,000 students in Austria are already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to estimates of the vaccination status of pupils and university...
Read more
COVID-19

Howard University to Postpone Spring Semester Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Erudera College News -
Howard University will delay the start of the spring 2022 semester for undergraduate and graduate students until January 18, 2022, due to...
Read more
Higher Education News

Report: Annual Rent for Purpose-Built Student Accommodation in UK Reaches £7,374 in 2021/22

Erudera College News -
The average annual rent for purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the UK is £7,374 in 2021/22, according to the new Student Accommodation...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org