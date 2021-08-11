Hungarian Government Supports Universities Across Pannonian Basin

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeHungary

Hungarian universities providing courses through the Pannonian Basin or Carpathian Basin will receive the country’s financial support once again, the Hungarian government has announced.

According to the Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Tamás Schanda, these courses are crucial for Hungary’s strategy to support the Hungarian communities who have moved abroad, Erudera.com reports.

Furthermore, Tamás Schanda pointed out that over the last years, the government has backed training programs under a plan to support universities and training schemes which was launched in 2010.

The ten Hungarian universities involved in the scheme will offer courses in Komarno (Révkomárom) in Slovakia, Berehove (Beregszász) in Ukraine, Miercurea Ciuc (Csíkszereda), Oradea (Nagyvárad), Odorheiu Secuiesc (Székelyudvarhely), Targu Mures (Marosvásárhely), Sfântu Gheorghe (Sepsiszentgyörgy), Ilieni (Illyefalva) in Romania, and Subotica (Szabadka), Senta (Zenta) and Sombor (Zombor) in Vojvodina.

“Our goal is to provide these talented Hungarian young people with free, high-quality training, and even training according to the best international methodology, in order to be able to run the career that is destined for them, and thus indirectly, in addition to their own prosperity, the rise of Hungary. they can also serve,” the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Deputy Minister  Balázs Orbán had said last year.

During that time, he spoke about expanding the training at the talent management institution Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), claiming that once the program is finally developed, they will continue to work with some 10,000 youngsters in 35 training places around the Carpathian Basin, starting from the age of 10 until the end of their careers, from Vienna to Cluj-Napoca.

Last year, eight Hungarian universities were ranked among the best in the world in Times Higher Education (THE) 2020 list, with Semmelweis University securing the best place from Hungarian universities and positioning close to the top 100 in its area of expertise.

The universities included in the list of 1,400 world’s best universities were:

  • Semmelweis University (SE)
  • Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE)
  • University of Debrecen
  • University of Pécs
  • University of Szeged
  • University of Applied Sciences
  • Corvinus University
  • Szent István University (SZIE)

In June this year, the Hungarian lawmakers gave the country’s government a mandate to establish China Fudan University in Budapest. Despite the capital voicing concerns and opposing the decision, the Hungarian Parliament passed the bill on establishing the university in Budapest, with 132 votes in support, 25 against, and no abstentions.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

$7,000 Award, Free Tuition – US Universities Offering Incentives to Get Students Vaccinated

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Many higher education institutions across the United States are trying to convince their students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering various...
Read more

Education Minister Says 13,000 International Students Will Be Allowed to Enter Taiwan Before Fall Semester

China Erudera College News -
Around 13,000 international students without a residence permit expected to pursue a degree in Taiwan, as well as students enrolled in Chinese-language...
Read more

University of Portland & Several Other Oregon Private Colleges Report Increase in Enrollments Heading Into Fall

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Several private colleges in Oregon, which saw a slight drop in enrollments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have now reported an increase in...
Read more

Hungarian Government Supports Universities Across Pannonian Basin

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Hungarian universities providing courses through the Pannonian Basin or Carpathian Basin will receive the country’s financial support once again, the Hungarian government...
Read more

High Commissioner: Australia Risks Losing Thousands of Indian Students Due to Tight Border Restrictions

Australia Erudera College News -
Australia might harm its education reputation among international students if it does not provide them with information about their return to the...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

$7,000 Award, Free Tuition – US Universities Offering Incentives to Get Students Vaccinated

Erudera College News -
Many higher education institutions across the United States are trying to convince their students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering various...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Portland & Several Other Oregon Private Colleges Report Increase in Enrollments Heading Into Fall

Erudera College News -
Several private colleges in Oregon, which saw a slight drop in enrollments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have now reported an increase in...
Read more
Higher Education News

UK Universities Will Have Consequences if Summer Schools Collapse, Expert Warns

Erudera College News -
United Kingdom’s summer schools that send thousands of international students to the UK universities are on the brink of collapsing, and their...
Read more
COVID-19

West Virginia State University Pays Account Balances For 3,000 Undergraduate & Graduate Students Under CARES Act

Erudera College News -
Using $816,000 from the CARES Act: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established to help students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia State...
Read more
Higher Education News

Biden Administration Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments Until January 31, 2022

Erudera College News -
The pause on federal student loan payments has been extended until January 31, 2022, the US President Joe Biden’s administration has announced.
Read more
Higher Education News

US: Student Loan Payments Pause to End on Sept 30, Biden Administration Says New Decision Will Be Made Soon

Erudera College News -
As the current pause on student loan payments which took place in an effort to relieve the financial burden on US students...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org