Hungarian Government Supports Universities Across Pannonian Basin

Hungarian universities providing courses through the Pannonian Basin or Carpathian Basin will receive the country’s financial support once again, the Hungarian government has announced.

According to the Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Tamás Schanda, these courses are crucial for Hungary’s strategy to support the Hungarian communities who have moved abroad, Erudera.com reports.

Furthermore, Tamás Schanda pointed out that over the last years, the government has backed training programs under a plan to support universities and training schemes which was launched in 2010.

The ten Hungarian universities involved in the scheme will offer courses in Komarno (Révkomárom) in Slovakia, Berehove (Beregszász) in Ukraine, Miercurea Ciuc (Csíkszereda), Oradea (Nagyvárad), Odorheiu Secuiesc (Székelyudvarhely), Targu Mures (Marosvásárhely), Sfântu Gheorghe (Sepsiszentgyörgy), Ilieni (Illyefalva) in Romania, and Subotica (Szabadka), Senta (Zenta) and Sombor (Zombor) in Vojvodina.

“Our goal is to provide these talented Hungarian young people with free, high-quality training, and even training according to the best international methodology, in order to be able to run the career that is destined for them, and thus indirectly, in addition to their own prosperity, the rise of Hungary. they can also serve,” the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Deputy Minister Balázs Orbán had said last year.

During that time, he spoke about expanding the training at the talent management institution Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), claiming that once the program is finally developed, they will continue to work with some 10,000 youngsters in 35 training places around the Carpathian Basin, starting from the age of 10 until the end of their careers, from Vienna to Cluj-Napoca.

Last year, eight Hungarian universities were ranked among the best in the world in Times Higher Education (THE) 2020 list, with Semmelweis University securing the best place from Hungarian universities and positioning close to the top 100 in its area of expertise.

The universities included in the list of 1,400 world’s best universities were:

Semmelweis University (SE)

Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE)

University of Debrecen

University of Pécs

University of Szeged

University of Applied Sciences

Corvinus University

Szent István University (SZIE)

In June this year, the Hungarian lawmakers gave the country’s government a mandate to establish China Fudan University in Budapest. Despite the capital voicing concerns and opposing the decision, the Hungarian Parliament passed the bill on establishing the university in Budapest, with 132 votes in support, 25 against, and no abstentions.