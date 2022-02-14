Hungarian Universities Rank Among Top 5% Globally, State’s Secretary Says

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeHungary
© Martin Dimitrov | Dreamstime.com

Hungarian universities are ranking among the top five percent higher education institutions in the world, the state secretary for education, Balázs Hankó, has revealed.

According to Secretary Hankó, modernizing Hungarian higher education institutions and turning universities into innovation hubs is the key to earning a spot on the global stage of best universities, Erudera.com reports.

“Globally, we rank highly in almost every field of training,” Hankó said, referring to the international rankings of Hungarian universities, before the deadline for students to apply to universities, set at February 15.

He also added that increasing the number of graduates is crucial for Hungary’s development, as 350 bachelor and 400 master’s programs are currently operating in 48 cities.

Regarding the model of how Hungarian universities are operating, Hankó mentioned that 21 universities have shifted from state-run to being managed by another foundation, pointing out that such practice provides them “a structure that allows them greater flexibility and autonomy,” which leads to being competitive both locally and internationally.

“This is why we have provided them with the appropriate legal framework, institutional profiles, and significant resources,” Hankó told Magyar Nemzet, also pointing out a 2.5-fold increase in central funding.

Hankó also noted that the Hungarian government this year has allocated 1.9 percent of GDP for spending on higher education, which, he said, “only a few [countries] in Europe can proudly say.” According to him, the government is also planning to spend €7.6 billion (Ft 2,700 billion) on university infrastructure development and building a network of science parks.

Last year, the Hungarian parliament adopted a law that permits public universities to shift towards a private foundation with 134 votes in favor.

Foundations that became private from state-run management are:

  • The University of Szeged
  • The University of Nyíregyháza
  • The University of Dunaújváros
  • The University of Pécs and Debrecen
  • The Hungarian Dance Academy
  • The Tokaj-Hegyalja University
  • The University of Physical Education
  • The Budapest University of Economics
  • The Semmelweis University
  • The Rudolf Kalman University of Óbuda

Statista, the data provider, reveals that the number of students in tertiary education in Hungary during the 2020/2021 academic year is diverse, with the highest number of students being registered in the Bachelor program – 127,600 of those, followed by the Master’s program with 59,600 students and Doctorate (PhD) students, about 9,000 of those. Moreover, tertiary-level vocational training counts about 8,000 students.

The same source shows that the number of international students in Hungary has increased gradually, starting from 14,300 in the 2009/2020 academic year and reaching its peak in 2019/2020 – 33,100, accounting for a gradual 131.4 percent increase. However, a slight decrease is noticed in the last academic year, dropping from 33,100 to 32,400 – marking a 2.1 percent shortfall.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Hungarian Universities Rank Among Top 5% Globally, State’s Secretary Says

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Hungarian universities are ranking among the top five percent higher education institutions in the world, the state secretary for education, Balázs Hankó,...
Read more

93% of Swiss Higher Education Graduates Get Employed in Their Field of Study, Official Data Shows

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Nine out of ten higher education graduates in Switzerland get employed in a job that matches their academic preparation, the Federal Statistical...
Read more

Norwegian Universities & Colleges to Enroll 300 More Nursing Students

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Some 11 universities and colleges in Norway will enroll 300 more nursing students following the great need for more nurses in the...
Read more

64% of UK Black Students Have Witnessed Racism in Their Accommodation Places, Research Shows

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has launched Living Black at University, a call for action to provide a more supportive system...
Read more

Dutch Universities Want to Reduce Number of Int’l Students In a Bid to Maintain Quality of Education

International Studies Erudera College News -
Dutch universities are planning to impose new rules to curb the number of international students coming from outside the European Zone.
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

93% of Swiss Higher Education Graduates Get Employed in Their Field of Study, Official Data Shows

Erudera College News -
Nine out of ten higher education graduates in Switzerland get employed in a job that matches their academic preparation, the Federal Statistical...
Read more
Higher Education News

Norwegian Universities & Colleges to Enroll 300 More Nursing Students

Erudera College News -
Some 11 universities and colleges in Norway will enroll 300 more nursing students following the great need for more nurses in the...
Read more
Higher Education News

64% of UK Black Students Have Witnessed Racism in Their Accommodation Places, Research Shows

Erudera College News -
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has launched Living Black at University, a call for action to provide a more supportive system...
Read more
Afghanistan

Reopening of Afghan Universities: Small Number of Female Students Attend Classes

Erudera College News -
The Taliban has reopened public universities on Wednesday (February 2) for the first time since taking control of Afghanistan in August. It...
Read more
Higher Education News

United World Colleges Nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Erudera College News -
The global network of schools and colleges, United World Colleges (UWC), has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, UWC International has...
Read more
COVID-19

Norway Allocates NOK 170 Million to Universities to Ensure Students’ Progress

Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has proposed allocation of an amount of NOK 170 million for the student organizations, universities, and colleges in the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org