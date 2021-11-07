International Students Banned From Entering Taiwan Between Dec. 15 – Feb. 11

By Erudera College News
AsiaChinaCOVID-19International Studies

International students who are not residents in Taiwan will not be permitted to enter the country between December 15, 2021 and February 11, 2022, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced.

MOE has advised all those who want to enter Taiwan in these two months to do it on or before December 14 and complete the quarantine by December 31.

As the Focus Taiwan reports, the new temporary rule applies only to students who lack Alien Residency Certificate (ARC) and has been imposed due to the available quarantine space during the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday.

Those who want to enter Taiwan after December 15 but do not have a valid ARC are required to submit an application via their education institution to the ministry of education, indicating the reasons why they will not be able to enter on time, why substitute learning agreements are not enough as well as quarantine details.

The ministry will then submit the application to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which will afterwards approve it based on the spaces available for quarantine.

According to the ministry, students who do not have a valid ARC but must return to their university for the spring semester will be able to enter Taiwan from February 12, 2022.

Since May 19, Taiwan has imposed an entry ban for foreign nationals due to an increase in the number of COVID-10 cases, except for citizens and legal residents.

International students who have secured a place at Taiwan education institutions for programs lasting one year or more have been able to apply for an ARC, the application for which has to be done in Taiwan.

In late August, international students who did not possess an ARC were still able to enter Taiwan; nevertheless, the entry was granted only to those who have been enrolled in degree programs at universities across Taiwan as well as those who would study under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Taiwan Scholarship or the MOE’s Huayu Enrichment Scholarship.

Meanwhile, international students without a scholarship Huayu aren’t allowed to enter Taiwan.  

During a news conference held back in August, the Minister of Education, Pan Wen-chung said that some 13,000 international students without a residence permit would be able to pursue a degree at Taiwanese education institutions, adding that students who have enrolled at Chinese-language scholarship programs could also enter Taiwan before September 2021.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

University of New Mexico to Disenroll Over 250 Students for Not Complying With Vaccine Requirement

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
A total of 256 students at the University of New Mexico (UNM) will be disenrolled after failing to comply with the university’s COVID-19...
Read more

International Students Banned From Entering Taiwan Between Dec. 15 – Feb. 11

China Erudera College News -
International students who are not residents in Taiwan will not be permitted to enter the country between December 15, 2021 and February...
Read more

EUA & 24 Partners Urge EU Commission to Finalize UK Association to Horizon Europe

Europe Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA), along with 24 partners, have called for the EU Commission to finalize the United Kingdom's association to...
Read more

International Student Applications at Australian Unis Drop By 51%, US Sees 422% Increase

Australia Erudera College News -
The number of international student applications at Australian universities has dropped by 51 percent since March this year, according to the SaaS-based...
Read more

Turkey Joins Erasmus+ & Other EU Programs for 2021-2027

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The European Commission and Turkey have signed three agreements, under which Turkey joins Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, and Solidarity Corps programs for the...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

University of New Mexico to Disenroll Over 250 Students for Not Complying With Vaccine Requirement

Erudera College News -
A total of 256 students at the University of New Mexico (UNM) will be disenrolled after failing to comply with the university’s COVID-19...
Read more
COVID-19

New Zealand’s Largest University Requires Students to Be Fully Vaccinated by January 4

Erudera College News -
The largest university in New Zealand, the University of Auckland, has announced that students, staff, and visitors will need to be fully...
Read more
Australia

Higher Education Sector: ACT’s Decision to Wait Until Borders Reopen Leaves Students in Uncertainty

Erudera College News -
The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government will not submit the final plan on the return of international students as it has decided...
Read more
COVID-19

Japan to Lift Entry Restrictions, International Students May Return Soon

Erudera College News -
International students and other travelers will soon be able to enter Japan as the government has decided to ease the strict COVID-19...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Alabama Will Not Require Fully Vaccinated Individuals to Wear Masks After Nov. 5

Erudera College News -
The University of Alabama will no longer require fully vaccinated individuals to wear face coverings at most university facilities, a decision that...
Read more
Australia

Return of International Students to Be Facilitated as Australia Recognizes Covaxin

Erudera College News -
International travelers, including students vaccinated with the Covaxin vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India, will be able to travel to Australia as...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org