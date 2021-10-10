International Students Welcome News to Return to Australia but Are Worried About Cost of Return

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaCOVID-19International Studies

Following the news that New South Wales and Victoria have approved pilot programs over the return of international students to Australia in early December, some students stranded abroad are now worried about the cost of returning.

In addition to the return costs, students have also expressed concerns that the government will prioritize students enrolled in medicine and engineering over those enrolled in other majors. 

The President of the Deakin Vietnamese International Students & Extension society, Stella Quang told The Guardian that students from Vietnam are worried about the compulsory quarantine and costs associated with it.

“We’re doing the online courses and paying full fees. I’m studying media and comms, all of my courses can be provided online. I’m not on a priority list who need to get back but I’ve paid a lot for the benefit of being there, using the infrastructure and experiencing on-campus face to face,” Quang added.

Under the approved pilot programs, some 250 students are expected to return to New South Wales every fortnight and 120 to Victoria during a week, while the quarantine costs will vary by state. The Guardian reports that in New South Wales, quarantine is expected to be free for students, but in Victoria, it will be the universities that will decide who will pay the A$5,000 bill.

Universities Australia’s chief executive, Catriona Jackson, said that the peak body for the university sector “will watch closely” as other states and territories develop pilot programs.

Most recently, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved both the Coronavac (Sinovac) and Covishield (AstraZeneca-Serum Institute of India) vaccines for incoming international travelers, which decision was greeted by the Group of Eight (Go8), Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. The Chief Executive of the Go8, Vicki Thomson, said that such a decision gives certainty to international students expected to return to Australia.

Similarly, Universities Australia also welcomed the news about the recognition of these two vaccines. Universities Australia’s chief executive, Catriona Jackson said that the decision gives hope to some 130,000 international students waiting to return to Australia.

“Nearly half of all international students in higher education remain outside of Australia. Around one third of our international PhD students are also offshore, anxious to return to complete their research here. It also sets Australia on a path to reverse the declines in international education that have seen the annual contribution to Australia’s bottom-line fall from $40 billion pre-COVID to less than $32 billion,” Jackson added.

Due to Australia’s tough restrictions, 130,000 international students enrolled at Australian universities had to pursue studies online, while the overall number of international enrollments decreased by 210,000 this year.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

International Students Welcome News to Return to Australia but Are Worried About Cost of Return

Australia Erudera College News -
Following the news that New South Wales and Victoria have approved pilot programs over the return of international students to Australia in...
Read more

About 90% Of Employees & 95% Of Students at Washington State University Received COVID-19 Vaccines

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
As the vaccine mandate deadline is approaching, nearly 90 percent of employees and more than 95 percent of students at Washington State University (WSU)...
Read more

Over 60,000 Applications Submitted to Delhi University for Admissions 2021

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
About 36,130 students at Delhi University have completed their admission process under the first cut-off list 2021, the university has announced.
Read more

Europe’s Universities Urge Protection of Joint Research Between EU & UK Through UK’s Association to Horizon Europe

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Europe’s universities have urged the fast association of the United Kingdom to Horizon Europe, which is considered the largest transnational program supporting...
Read more

Top 7 Least Friendly Countries for International Students Amid COVID-19

Australia Erudera College News -
As the world is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic, travel bans remain in force in many countries. Depending on the situation, several...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

Top 7 Least Friendly Countries for International Students Amid COVID-19

Erudera College News -
As the world is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic, travel bans remain in force in many countries. Depending on the situation, several...
Read more
COVID-19

University Students in Turkey Suffered Depression Amid Pandemic, Study Finds

Erudera College News -
University students in Turkey have been suffering from depression and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Istanbul’s Altınbaş University researchers.
Read more
Canada

Mount Royal University Deregisters 11 Students for Not Saying if They’re Vaccinated

Erudera College News -
11 students have been deregistered from classes at Mount Royal University (MRU) in Calgary, Canada, for not declaring whether they are vaccinated...
Read more
COVID-19

Ohio Students Might Be Applying for Religious Exemptions From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Just to Remain Unvaccinated

Erudera College News -
Thousands of students at three universities across Ohio have required COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions, following some universities across the state announcing COVID-19...
Read more
COVID-19

15,000 Fewer First-Year International Students in Germany in 2020/21

Erudera College News -
There were 15,000 fewer freshmen students enrolled at German universities in 2020/21, according to “Wissenschaft weltoffen 2021” report which the German Academic...
Read more
China

International Students Unable to Enter China for 555 Days Now

Erudera College News -
International students have been banned from entering China for 555 days now as the Chinese government remains hesitant to allow them to...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org