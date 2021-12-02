Int’l Students Furious After Australian Gov’t Revoked Decision to Open Borders on December 1

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaCOVID-19

After waiting almost two years to return to their studies, international students, who were supposed to begin their in-person classes by December 1, will have to wait for another two weeks, as the Australian government ordered a travel ban on foreign nationals due to concerns related to the new COVID-19 virus variant, Omicron. 

The new measure, which leaves thousands of students and workers hanging, was introduced by Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, in a bid to mitigate the further spread of the new variant and will be valid until December 15. As of now, five positive cases with Omicron have been detected in the country, Erudera.com reports. 

However, the act has been criticized by international students who claim that they spent thousands of dollars on flight tickets, which money is now lost, they say. 

“Other countries have stopped flights from those nine countries only, but our beloved Australia has banned literally each, and every country for god knows what reason. We’re heartbroken. Do you understand what this means for us?” a Twitter user that goes by the name Rini Dharva said.  

Moreover, some students have expressed their concerns about whether the money will be compensated, with one of them also adding that “You [Australia] have an extremely unstable and unreliable government.” 

Another Twitter user said that thousands of students had booked flights at inflated prices already, and the delayed reopening only one day prior to the flight added to their disappointment towards the matter.  

>> Australian States to Welcome International Students in December: What Should Returning Students Know?

As a result, the international students will continue to attend their classes online, a method that has proved to be highly ineffective. 

Oscar Zi Shao Ong, the national president of the Council of International Students Australia (CISA), a not-for-profit and non-political organization, said they had received overwhelming feedback that online studies aren’t working. 

“Additionally, this is not what international students paid for. They paid for quality, face-to-face education. Further to that, onshore students would have received better support in terms of engagements and social events,” Ong noted, also pointing out a recent report that suggests international students’ mental health taking a toll was noted due to high infection rates with COVID-19 in their respective countries.  

Under the current rules, only permanent residents and fully vaccinated arrivals from New Zealand and Singapore are permitted to enter Australia.

The facilitation of entry rules planned for December 1 would have permitted fully vaccinated Japanese and South Korean citizens to enter Australian territory in addition to the eligible visa holders.

Furthermore, according to a study conducted by the education company IDP Connect, Canada has become the most popular destination for international students, being the choice of 39 percent of respondents, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom with 17 percent each. In addition, Australia was listed fourth on this list, with 16 percent of students choosing the destination as ideal to study at, despite being among the top educational destinations before the pandemic. 

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Report Says International Students in Canada Need More Mental Health Support

Canada Erudera College News -
Suicide among international students in Canada is growing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation, according to a...
Read more

Int’l Students Furious After Australian Gov’t Revoked Decision to Open Borders on December 1

Australia Erudera College News -
After waiting almost two years to return to their studies, international students, who were supposed to begin their in-person classes by December...
Read more

Nearly 2.95 Million Students Study at German Universities in Winter 2021/22

Germany Erudera College News -
A total of 2,947,500 students are enrolled at German universities in winter term 2021/22, according to preliminary data by the federal statistics...
Read more

University of South Carolina Imposes Vaccine Mandate – Faculty & Staff Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Jan. 4

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The University Of South Carolina has obliged its faculty, staff, or student workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4,...
Read more

Canada Overtakes US, UK & Australia as Top Study Destination, New Research Finds

Canada Erudera College News -
Canada has become the most popular study destination for international students, according to a new study by IDP Connect, an education company...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

University of South Carolina Imposes Vaccine Mandate – Faculty & Staff Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Jan. 4

Erudera College News -
The University Of South Carolina has obliged its faculty, staff, or student workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4,...
Read more
COVID-19

International Students Arriving in UK From Red Countries to Quarantine for 10 Days

Erudera College News -
New and returning international students who have been in a red list country or territory in the last ten days before entering...
Read more
COVID-19

Cornell University Requires Students to Be Vaccinated by Dec. 15, Extends Vaccine Mandate for Faculty & Staff

Erudera College News -
Students pursuing studies at Cornell University must be vaccinated by December 15, 2021, the university has announced. The requirement...
Read more
COVID-19

West Virginia University Reaches Goal of Having Over 80% Of Students & Staff Vaccinated

Erudera College News -
West Virginia University (WVU) has reached the goal of having 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, 81...
Read more
COVID-19

Returning to New Zealand in 2022: What Should International Students Know Before Traveling?

Erudera College News -
New Zealand’s government has most recently announced that it will allow some 1,000 international students remaining in their home countries due to...
Read more
COVID-19

35% Of US Students Claim Their University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines, 39% Say Their Institution Does Not Apply This Policy

Erudera College News -
35 percent of university students in the United States said that the institution where they study has introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whereas...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org