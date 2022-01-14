Int’l Students in Australia Permitted to Work More Hours, As Gov’t Tries to Ease Workers’ Shortage

International students will no longer be limited to serving only 40 hours of work per two weeks in Australia as the country has scrapped off the rule earlier this week.

The news was announced by the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, and it will affect about 400,000 student visa-holder workers in the country, Erudera.com reports.

Last year, the government lifted the forty-hour work limits on international student visa-holders who were working in the tourism and hospitality industry. The PM encouraged international students and backpackers to return to Australia on the condition they are fully vaccinated as there have been worker shortages in the food distribution and manufacturing sectors recently due to a large number of workers undergoing isolation, as the number of COVID-19 cases surged again.

Even before the Omicron variant surfaced, businesses struggled to hire workers, and almost 400,000 job vacancies were estimated to be unfilled. In addition, job vacancies increased to 18.5 percent to hit a record of 396,100 in September, October, and November of 2021 as employers started a hiring spree at the end of the delta lockdowns.

Recently, one of the largest construction sites in Victoria, AHB Group, reported that one in four staff members could not show up to carry out their daily duties due to being in close contact with an infected person or being infected with COVID-19 themselves.

“As a country, we cannot go for a third year like this, we must avoid a situation where our response to the pandemic amplifies its worst economic impacts,” Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn told Financial Review.

With more than 100,000 estimated new daily COVID-19 cases, the PM Morrisons said that until the new wave of Omicron peaked, it would automatically hit supply chains and the workforce.

In need of a workforce, business groups pushed for governments to increase the cap on the allowed working hours of international students. As a result, the government approved the proposal to increase the 40-hour a fortnight limit for international students while they are studying, with the possibility to double it up to 80 hours a fortnight or the equivalent of 40 hours a week.

“We want to use the existing staff here up to 40 hours a week and them not to be penalized for breaching their student visa requirements,” Australasian Association of Convenience Stores chief executive Theo Foukkare said while arguing that the workplace rules needed to be facilitated for more workers of the industry besides food and grocery distribution.

It is estimated that 395,186 international students enrolled in Australian universities on October 1, with about 70 percent of the students located in Australia.