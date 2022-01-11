Int’l Students Rates in Switzerland Surge by 4% Despite COVID-19

More international students are choosing Switzerland as their study destination, data from the Swiss Federal Statistics Office (FSO) reveals.

According to FSO, the number of international students enrolled in Swiss universities has increased by four percent from 2019 to 2020, demonstrating that the pandemic hasn’t affected the numbers, Erudera.com reports.

FSO also reveals that 12,300 new international students were enrolled in a higher education institution – 9,000 of which were registered at higher education institutions (HEU), 3,000 in a technical college (HES), and 300 in Pedagogy Universities (HEP).

While the enrolment rates surge, with a 13 percent increase from 2017 and 2020, the number of new students remains almost the same. Students enrolled on bachelor level (HEU) include about 15 percent and ten percent (HES and HEP) of the workforce, at master’s level between 19 percent (HEU) and 21 percent (HES and HEP), and around 49 percent at the doctoral level.

In addition, FSO data shows that 75 percent of the international students arrive in Switzerland at the start of the new academic year between August and September. As per HES and HEP students, only 50 percent of them arrive at this time in the country for their studies.

Furthermore, about 75 percent of international students are estimated to travel to Switzerland for studying purposes, in addition to ten percent that move there for employment reasons and seven percent for family reunification. So, more than one in six international students does not plan to start studies when they arrive in the Swiss territory. These affect women, which arrive more often than men in Switzerland for family reunification reasons (ten percent vs. three percent) or within the framework of a gainful activity (12 percent vs. eight percent).

The government is also engaged in making Switzerland an attractive education spot as previously the Federal Council of Switzerland pushed for international students to live in the country after obtaining their master’s or doctorate degrees.

“If Switzerland trains expensive specialists, they should also be able to work here,” member of the Council Marcel Dobler said during the Council’s meeting.

FSO data also reveals there are 191,812 foreign students registered in Swiss universities for 2019/2020, with 83,736 of these students attending universities of applied sciences, 14,844 studying in the medicine and pharmacy universities, and 10,711 in engineering and architecture. All of these fields have a shortage of skilled workers at national levels.

However, the university students in Switzerland are reporting difficulties in education – as 57 percent of them confirmed the concerns of finding content courses responsible. In addition, the Federal Statistics Office shows that ten percent of students consider dropping off. The survey findings show that 33 percent of students were not satisfied with the content of their courses, while 24 percent revealed that they experienced a lack of motivation.