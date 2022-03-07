Italian University Suspends Course on the Great Novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky Due to Russian-Ukraine Crisis

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeItalyAsiaRussian FederationUkraine
Fyodor Dostoevsky
Maklay62 | Unsplash

The University of Milano-Bicocca, in Milan, has decided to postpone a course about one of the greatest writers of all time, Fyodor Dostoevsky.

The decision to postpone the course comes as Russia continues attack on Ukraine. The news was announced by the professor of the course on Dostoevsky, Paolo Nori, through a video posted on his Instagram account, Erudera.com reports.

Nori was expected to give a four-session course on Dostoevsky at the house of studies, best known for four novels: Crime and Punishment, Demons, The Idiot, and The Brothers Karamazov.

“Dear Professor, the Vice-Rector for Didactics, has informed me of a decision taken with the rector to postpone the course on Dostoevsky,” Nori read in the video he posted on Instagram.

He noted that the situation in Ukraine is horrible; however, banning a course is ridiculous, also pointing out that it is unbelievable that an Italian university bans a course for an author like Dostoevsky.

“This is to avoid any controversy, especially internally, during a time of strong tensions,” Nori adds.

According to him, in Italy is not only wrong to be a living Russian today but also a dead Russian. He recalled that Dostoevsky was sentenced to death in 1849 for reading banned books.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many universities worldwide have offered their support to universities and students in Ukraine.

The voice of UK universities, Universities UK said that the conflict affects the entire higher education community, including staff from Ukraine and Russia in the UK as well as students from the two countries.

The organization said that it is willing to offer financial and welfare support and focus on identifying the support which the affected students and staff need.

Top universities in Australia have also offered counseling and other assistance measures to international students affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Go8 Chief Executive Vicki Thomson said that Go8 universities are aware of the impact of the conflict on Ukrainian and Russian students in Australia. According to her, universities have acted rapidly, contacting students from the two countries to check on their well-being and offer support to the latter.

“We will monitor the situation closely and offer additional support as the situation evolves,” Thomson stressed.

Moreover, universities in Germany have also expressed concerns about the lives and the well-being of Ukrainian academics and students, saying that they will help them “within the scope of their capabilities.”

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Workers Will Be Able to Use STAP Budget to Continue Developing Skills at Dutch Universities With a €1000 Discount

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Workers and job-seekers in the Netherlands can apply for a STAP budget up to €1000 for training and development from the central...
Read more

University of Texas Kicks off $6 Billion Fundraising Campaign, Largest of Any Public University in Texas

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The University of Texas at Austin is kicking off the biggest philanthropic campaign ever undertaken in Texas higher education, named “The What...
Read more

Ukraine Establishes Emergency Hotline for Students Wishing to Leave Country Due to Russian Invasion

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Ukraine has established an emergency hotline for African, Asian, and other international students who are wishing to leave the country due to...
Read more

Italian University Suspends Course on the Great Novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky Due to Russian-Ukraine Crisis

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The University of Milano-Bicocca, in Milan, has decided to postpone a course about one of the greatest writers of all time, Fyodor...
Read more

Ukraine: Hundreds of International Medical Students Trapped in City Of Sumy

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, many international students have managed to leave Ukraine and enter neighboring countries, however there is...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

Workers Will Be Able to Use STAP Budget to Continue Developing Skills at Dutch Universities With a €1000 Discount

Erudera College News -
Workers and job-seekers in the Netherlands can apply for a STAP budget up to €1000 for training and development from the central...
Read more
Higher Education News

University of Texas Kicks off $6 Billion Fundraising Campaign, Largest of Any Public University in Texas

Erudera College News -
The University of Texas at Austin is kicking off the biggest philanthropic campaign ever undertaken in Texas higher education, named “The What...
Read more
Higher Education News

Ukraine Establishes Emergency Hotline for Students Wishing to Leave Country Due to Russian Invasion

Erudera College News -
Ukraine has established an emergency hotline for African, Asian, and other international students who are wishing to leave the country due to...
Read more
Higher Education News

Ukraine: Hundreds of International Medical Students Trapped in City Of Sumy

Erudera College News -
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, many international students have managed to leave Ukraine and enter neighboring countries, however there is...
Read more
Higher Education News

Report: Zero-Tolerance Drug Policies Prevent UK Students From Seeking Help Due to Fear of Punishment

Erudera College News -
A zero-tolerance approach to drug use may cause more harm than it prevents as students in the United Kingdom do not seek...
Read more
Europe

EUA Calls Its Member Universities to Cease Collaboration With Any Central Government Agency in Russia

Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) has condemned Putin’s aggression against Ukraine and said it stands in solidarity with university students and staff...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org