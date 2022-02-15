Leading Universities in Australia & UK Pledge to Strengthen Academic Ties

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaHigher Education NewsEuropeUnited Kingdom
United Kingdom
© Tomas1111 | Dreamstime.com

The leading research-intensive universities in Australia and the United Kingdom have pledged commitment to work together and strengthen academic ties following the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Group of Eight (Go8) representing top universities in Australia, has announced.

In a joint letter sent to foreign and trade ministers in two countries, the Chairs of the Group of Eight (Go8) and the Russell Group which represents 24 leading UK universities, said that they are planning to establish a new committee that will look at opportunities to increase research collaboration, to boost trade and investment as well as to support the economic growth, Erudera.com reports.

“Proposals to maximise the new opportunities created by the FTA include a strategic alliance on research and innovation based on shared research strengths; facilitating student and researcher mobility; removing barriers to commercialisation between researchers and industry partners; and cutting bureaucracy through shared IP, data sharing agreements, and minimising travel restrictions,” Go8 statement reads.

Commenting on the matter, the Chief Executive of the Russell Group, Tim Bradshaw, said that Australia is one of the closest partners of the UK in research, and academic ties between the two countries can be strengthened through the free trade agreement.

“People and ideas will be at the heart of our economic recovery and future growth, so we’re excited to work with our Go8 partners in Australia to explore how the Free Trade Agreement could help bring down barriers to talent flow and enhance research and commercial activity between our two countries,” Bradshaw said. 

Furthermore, Chief Executive of the Group of Eight, Vicki Thomson, said that FTA offers an important opportunity to foster partnership between Australia and the UK in terms of higher education and research as well as to deliver tangible social and economic benefits to both countries.

According to her, strengthening cooperation with “like-minded countries” through the Australia-UK FTA and the trilateral AUKUS partnership is crucial during the era of geopolitical change.

In their letter, Chairs of Go8 and the Russell Group said that in line with the key opportunities linked to the FTA, a joint committee will further develop ideas and hold its first meeting soon.

The joint letter was signed by Margaret Gardner (Chair, Group of Eight) and Dame Nancy Rothwell (Chair, Russell Group). Australia and UK signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in December 2021. 

The United Kingdom was Australia’s third academic collaborator during the period between 2016 and 2020, while Australia was UK’s fifth most frequent academic partner.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Australia Welcomes 56,000 International Students Since Late November 2021

Australia Erudera College News -
Many international students are returning to Australia after nearly two years of being banned from entering there due to COVID-19 pandemic rules....
Read more

Switzerland Prohibits 50 Indian Students From Entering Schengen Zone After They Submitted Forged University Admission Letters

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
50 students from Kerala, India, have been black-listed by the Schengen Zone until October 21, 2024, after providing fake school admission letters...
Read more

Leading Universities in Australia & UK Pledge to Strengthen Academic Ties

Australia Erudera College News -
The leading research-intensive universities in Australia and the United Kingdom have pledged commitment to work together and strengthen academic ties following the...
Read more

Hungarian Universities Rank Among Top 5% Globally, State’s Secretary Says

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Hungarian universities are ranking among the top five percent higher education institutions in the world, the state secretary for education, Balázs Hankó,...
Read more

93% of Swiss Higher Education Graduates Get Employed in Their Field of Study, Official Data Shows

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Nine out of ten higher education graduates in Switzerland get employed in a job that matches their academic preparation, the Federal Statistical...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

Australia Welcomes 56,000 International Students Since Late November 2021

Erudera College News -
Many international students are returning to Australia after nearly two years of being banned from entering there due to COVID-19 pandemic rules....
Read more
Higher Education News

Switzerland Prohibits 50 Indian Students From Entering Schengen Zone After They Submitted Forged University Admission Letters

Erudera College News -
50 students from Kerala, India, have been black-listed by the Schengen Zone until October 21, 2024, after providing fake school admission letters...
Read more
Higher Education News

Hungarian Universities Rank Among Top 5% Globally, State’s Secretary Says

Erudera College News -
Hungarian universities are ranking among the top five percent higher education institutions in the world, the state secretary for education, Balázs Hankó,...
Read more
Higher Education News

93% of Swiss Higher Education Graduates Get Employed in Their Field of Study, Official Data Shows

Erudera College News -
Nine out of ten higher education graduates in Switzerland get employed in a job that matches their academic preparation, the Federal Statistical...
Read more
Higher Education News

Norwegian Universities & Colleges to Enroll 300 More Nursing Students

Erudera College News -
Some 11 universities and colleges in Norway will enroll 300 more nursing students following the great need for more nurses in the...
Read more
Higher Education News

64% of UK Black Students Have Witnessed Racism in Their Accommodation Places, Research Shows

Erudera College News -
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has launched Living Black at University, a call for action to provide a more supportive system...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org