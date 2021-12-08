Majority of Students & Employees at Miami University Met Vaccination Deadline

COVID-19 vaccine deadline at Miami University has passed, and the majority of university students and employees have managed to get vaccinated, adhering to the requirement.

“On Miami University’s Oxford campus, 92% of students and 86% of employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine; 8% of students and 9% of employees have received exemptions from the requirement,” the university noted in a press release.

At regional campuses of Miami University, 78 percent of students and 85 percent of employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, while 21 percent of regional students and 10 percent of regional employees have been granted exemptions from the requirement.

In addition to the vaccination requirement, the university also requires students to wear masks indoors at all times regardless of their vaccination status, except for those exempted under the university’s COVID-19 policy, for instance, those who work in an office alone.

“Those who are unvaccinated should also wear masks outside when physical distancing is not possible,” the university said.

Miami’s officials said that on December 10, the university will cancel spring face-to-face class registrations of 58 Oxford and Regional students who have failed to show proof of vaccination or to receive an exemption.

According to the university, these students will be unable to attend in-person classes until they comply with the mandate.

The university announced in September that all students and employees should be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thanksgiving or receive exemptions for medical or religious reasons, Erudera.com reports.

“With the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, we will now require every Miami University student, faculty, and staff member to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless exempted,” Miami notes on its website.

The university has also encouraged students, employees and visitors to perform a basic symptom assessment before returning to campus, also advising the latter to not visit campus in case they are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms.

Students who might become infected with COVID-19 can quarantine at university’s spaces, whereas off-campus students are expected to complete quarantine at their off-campus residence.

As another COVID-19 wave has been warned before the year-end holidays, more universities in the United States and worldwide are requiring their students and employees to vaccinate.

Cornell University is obliging their students to get vaccinated by December 15, 2021, which requirement applies to all students who attend classes on the Ithaca, Geneva, and Cornell Tech campuses. At the same time, the University of South Carolina has required its students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

According to Erudera’s University Vaccine Requirement Checker, other US universities that require COVID-19 vaccine include: