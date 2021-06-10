Marquette University to Require Its Students to Get COVID-19 Vaccine for Fall Semester

By Erudera College News
COVID-19North AmericaUS

Marquette University will require its undergraduate and graduate students to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 1 in order to be able to attend in-person classes this fall, the university president Michael Lovell outlined in a letter.

Marquette’s decision came after the university decided to lift mask restrictions last week, Erudera.com reports.

“This decision was made after consulting with health experts, and it has been endorsed by the university’s COVID-19 Response Team, the University Academic Senate Executive Committee, the Staff Senate and the Graduate Student Organization,” the letter sent by the University President Lovell reads.

By imposing this requirement, Marquette becomes the third private institution in the state requiring its students to get the COVID-19 vaccines, as the University of Wisconsin System has not imposed a vaccine mandate yet but has strongly recommended its students to get vaccinated against the virus.

“A vaccinated student population will allow us to provide you with a richer in-person experience, reduce testing and let you interact more freely across campus,” Lovell’s letter reads.

Two other universities located in Wisconsin imposing similar requirements are Beloit College and Lawrence University, which are both planning to return to in-person learning this fall. Beloit College allows vaccinated students to not wear masks, whereas vaccinated students at Lawrence University will continue to wear masks and keep social distance while they are in public space.

In early April this year, UW-Madison announced it is considering imposing the vaccine requirement for students living in the dormitories. Following this plan, on Monday, the chief of staff for Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Matt Mayrl, told a faculty committee that the university is still considering this option.  

Blank said that whatever decision the UW-Madison takes, she is expecting a high number of students to be vaccinated, at around 85-90 percent.

Up to date, nearly 500 US higher education institutions have imposed COVID-19 vaccination requirements, including Rutgers University, University of California, Harvard University, and more.

Marquette’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement does not include staff; however, the university continues to encourage them to consider vaccination. On the other hand, students can ask for exemptions in case of any medical, ideological, or religious reasons but will then be asked to get the vaccine during the semester.

Marquette is currently the largest university in Wisconsin to ask its students to get a COVID-19 vaccine as it has 11,550 undergraduate and graduate students, whereas Beloit College and Lawrence University have more than 1,000 students.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Commonwealth Approves South Australia’s Plan to Bring Int’l Students Back to the State

Australia Erudera College News -
South Australia’s plan to bring international students back to the state, which was signed off by the State’s Chief Public Health Officer...
Read more

Hungarian Parliament Passes Bill to Establish China Fudan University Campus in Budapest

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The Hungarian Parliament has passed the bill on China Fudan University’s establishment in Budapest, despite the capital’s opposition and thousands of Hungarians...
Read more

86% of US Universities Plan to Resume In-Person Study This Fall, Survey Finds

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
US higher education institutions expressed optimism that international enrolments and study abroad numbers will start recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic soon, the latest...
Read more

Dallas College Cancels Student Debt That Was Owed to the Institution for 14,000 Students

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Dallas College located in Dallas, Texas, canceled student debt that was owed to the college for a total of 14,000 students in...
Read more

Scotland Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Programme to Include International Students

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Scotland has decided to expand the national COVID-19 vaccination program to include international students, the Scottish Government has announced.
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

86% of US Universities Plan to Resume In-Person Study This Fall, Survey Finds

Erudera College News -
US higher education institutions expressed optimism that international enrolments and study abroad numbers will start recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic soon, the latest...
Read more
COVID-19

Dallas College Cancels Student Debt That Was Owed to the Institution for 14,000 Students

Erudera College News -
Dallas College located in Dallas, Texas, canceled student debt that was owed to the college for a total of 14,000 students in...
Read more
COVID-19

Scotland Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Programme to Include International Students

Erudera College News -
Scotland has decided to expand the national COVID-19 vaccination program to include international students, the Scottish Government has announced.
Read more
Higher Education News

US Education Department Withholding Debt Discharges for Over 500,000 Student Borrowers, Organization Says

Erudera College News -
More than half a million student loan borrowers in the United States could have their student debt canceled under federal law, but...
Read more
Australia

Int’l Students in Australia Eligible for Emergency Payment as Part of Govt’s Support Scheme for Workers

Erudera College News -
The Australian government will provide international students in Australia with access to an emergency payment as part of its temporary scheme to...
Read more
Australia

#LetUsBackToAus: Int’l Students Stuck Overseas Urge Education Minister to Let Them Return to Australia

Erudera College News -
United under the hashtag #LetUsBackToAus on social media, international students enrolled at Australian universities but who continue to pursue studies remotely from...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org