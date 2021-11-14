More German Universities Oblige Students to Show Proof of Vaccination, Recovery or Testing to Attend In-Person Classes

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, universities in Germany are asking their students to be vaccinated or to show proof of recovery or testing in order to be able to attend in-person classes and activities on campus.

According to Erudera’s University Vaccine Requirement Checker, some of the largest German universities which require their students to vaccinate or show negative COVID-19 test include:

University of Düsseldorf

European University Viadrina

Leipzig University

Karlshochschule International University

University of Bremen

University of Freiburg

University of Würzburg

Berlin School of Economics and Law

University of Augsburg

Mannheim University of Applied Sciences

Hamburg University of Technology

University of Stuttgart

University of Applied Sciences Offenburg

FH Aachen

Technical University of Applied Sciences Wildau

University of Hohenheim

Saarland University

Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences

Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences

University of Erlangen-Nuremberg

Technical University of Berlin

Humboldt University of Berlin

Free University of Berlin

University of Tübingen

In Hessen, the majority of universities said they want to adopt the 3G model, allowing students who are vaccinated, recovered, or tested for COVID-19 to return to campuses under the state government’s corona protection ordinance, which enables education institutions to offer more in-person classes if they use the model.

Students who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine must submit at their university in Hessen, a negative test carried out from a test center. Universities have noted that they will not be accepting tests done at home.

Data indicate that there are more than 260,000 students in Hessen, and the majority of them have not been able to access campus for nearly two years, Erudera.com reports.

Other universities in Germany that have chosen the 3G principle include the universities of Frankfurt, Kassel, Gießen, and Marburg, as well as the Rhein-Main University of Applied Sciences in Wiesbaden and Rüsselsheim.

According to the President of Goethe University, Enrico Schleiff, students deserve as much presence on campus as allowed under the COVID-19 conditions.

Several universities in Germany said that they were planning to allow more in-person events on campus during the winter semester, including the University of Frankfurt, which earlier announced that it will return up to 85 percent of in-person activities.

According to a survey by the “Welt am Sonntag” involving 113 universities in Germany, 92 percent of universities said that they would continue mixed teaching, meaning there will be in-person and online lessons delivered. Differently, eight percent said that they were planning to return to a normal academic year.