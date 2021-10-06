Mount Royal University Deregisters 11 Students for Not Saying if They’re Vaccinated

By Erudera College News
11 students have been deregistered from classes at Mount Royal University (MRU) in Calgary, Canada, for not declaring whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students have been deregistered as MRU requires students, staff, or visitors to show proof of vaccination or negative test results while attending the campus, Erudera.com reports.

According to the university officials, a total of 22 students were deregistered from classes during the past month. However, they further pointed out that these students were given a second chance, and half of them declared their vaccination status, so now 11 students remain deregistered.

A student at MRU who preferred to stay anonymous told CBC News that the university has deregistered even students who are pursuing studies online for not declaring vaccination status. She said that over the past month, she had received threats about deregistration for weeks.

“Which basically was proof of you declaring that you will not be on campus at all this semester, so I could opt out of the rapid testing. II filled that out and I submitted that, and even after that, I was still constantly receiving threats of being deregistered for days afterwards,” she stressed.

She added that according to the public health order, vaccinated and unvaccinated students could also show rapid test results, but she was still asked through emails to declare her vaccination status, otherwise, she will be deregistered.

The student told CBC that she is now uncertain what to do next semester because she is enrolled in courses that will be held in person but she prefers to not declare her vaccination status.

Days ago, MRU announced that students and employees who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine or who did not submit a negative rapid test result within 72 hours have not been allowed to enter campus and have received individual emails over the matter.

The university is now requiring vaccinated students and staff to show vaccination certificates while on campuses. Students are also required to show proof of immunization in order to be able to access some particular facilities or in-person activities.

“The university has already begun conducting compliance audits and, if students are found on campus without the appropriate documentation, they will be required to leave immediately. Not adhering to the rapid testing program protocols will be considered a serious violation of the code of student conduct policy.”

MRU has required its students, employees, and visitors returning to campus to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021. In order to meet this deadline, students have been advised to receive the second dose no later than October 18, 2021.

Mount Royal University Deregisters 11 Students for Not Saying if They're Vaccinated

