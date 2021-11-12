New Mexico State University Extends Vaccination Deadline, Employees Protest Over Requirement

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

Employees at New Mexico State University (NMSU) have initially been required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021; however, the university has now decided to extend the deadline until January 4, 2022.

“The original deadline of Dec. 8, 2021, set by the federal guidance has been pushed back to Jan. 4, 2022, and the New Mexico State University system will extend its deadline in alignment with that federal extension,” the university has noted.

Following the decision, the university’s employees have gathered in the horseshoe in front of the Hadley Administration building to protest over the vaccine mandate, Erudera.com reports.

The NMSU nursing professor Sharon Davidson said that there shouldn’t be pressure on him as an employee to do something which he believes is against his religious views, just to keep his job position.

“I am not in a high-risk category according to statistics, I don’t believe that this is following the science, I don’t believe the university is considering all the science,” Davidson told KFOX14.

The university stated that all employees, including student employees, contract employees, and teleworking employees, as well as those who work from another state to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the new deadline in order to be able to still work at the university.

It further stressed that those who do not comply with the vaccine mandate or who do not manage to receive religious or medical exemptions by the deadline will be subject to disciplinary actions, including the possible termination of contracts.

New Mexico State University has advised all employees who have not been vaccinated yet, to act quickly and complete the vaccine series by December 21 in order to be considered fully vaccinated by the January deadline.

The deadlines set by the university depending on the vaccine are as follows:

  • Moderna: first dose to be taken Nov. 23; second dose by Dec. 21
  • Pfizer: first dose by Nov. 30; second dose by Dec. 21
  • Johnson & Johnson: dose must be taken by Dec. 21

The change in policy does not apply to students who are not employees at the university.

In August, the university fired professor David Clements for his public declarations that he would not comply with any COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Another university in New Mexico, the University of New Mexico announced that it will disenroll some 256 students who have failed to adhere to the vaccine mandate. The university has asked students to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

New Mexico State University Extends Vaccination Deadline, Employees Protest Over Requirement

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Employees at New Mexico State University (NMSU) have initially been required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021; however,...
Read more

Biden Administration Forgives $715 Million in Student Loan Under New Expanded Program

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
A total of $715 million in student loans has been forgiven for nearly 10,000 student borrowers under the new Public Service Loan...
Read more

Two Int’l Unis in China Might Allow Stranded International Students to Return Next Semester

China Erudera College News -
International students who remain stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions might be able to return to two international Chinese universities,...
Read more

13 Australian Universities to Collaborate With German Counterparts on 28 Projects

Australia Erudera College News -
The Australia - Germany Joint Research Cooperation Scheme launched by Universities Australia and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), this year will...
Read more

Dutch Universities Struggling to Accommodate Increasing Number of Students This Year

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The number of new students enrolled at universities in the Netherlands has increased this year by four percent compared to a year...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

Biden Administration Forgives $715 Million in Student Loan Under New Expanded Program

Erudera College News -
A total of $715 million in student loans has been forgiven for nearly 10,000 student borrowers under the new Public Service Loan...
Read more
China

Two Int’l Unis in China Might Allow Stranded International Students to Return Next Semester

Erudera College News -
International students who remain stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions might be able to return to two international Chinese universities,...
Read more
Australia

13 Australian Universities to Collaborate With German Counterparts on 28 Projects

Erudera College News -
The Australia - Germany Joint Research Cooperation Scheme launched by Universities Australia and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), this year will...
Read more
Higher Education News

Dutch Universities Struggling to Accommodate Increasing Number of Students This Year

Erudera College News -
The number of new students enrolled at universities in the Netherlands has increased this year by four percent compared to a year...
Read more
Higher Education News

17% Of US Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Assistance Programs, Survey Finds

Erudera College News -
17 percent of employers across the United States are currently offering student loan debt assistance, 31 percent are planning to offer it,...
Read more
COVID-19

Stanford University Might Remove Restricted Activity for Fully Vaccinated Students in Winter Quarter

Erudera College News -
Stanford University has announced that it is aiming to eliminate any periods of restricted activity for fully vaccinated students during the winter...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org