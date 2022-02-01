Norway Allocates NOK 170 Million to Universities to Ensure Students’ Progress

The Norwegian government has proposed allocation of an amount of NOK 170 million for the student organizations, universities, and colleges in the country as a pandemic relief to ensure further progression of students in their studies, which proposal has been approved by the Norwegian Parliament (Storting).

According to a press release issued by the government, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be over once educational institutions reopen; thus, the Parliament has decided to allocate the sum to support students academically and socially this year, Erudera.com reports.

Minister of Research and Higher Education Ola Borten Moe said that the intention is to have educational institutions and organizations which can initiate or extend extra measures to help students.

The government says that associations, universities, colleges, and vocational colleges will work closely with students on how the amount can be used locally, adding that institutions should assess which measures or activities can support students academically and socially in the best way.

According to the statement, state universities and colleges will receive NOK 82 million, which is allocated based on the number of students at each institution, whereas private colleges have been allocated NOK 11 million.

“Each institution receives a basic amount of NOK 50,000, and the rest of the money is distributed according to student numbers,” the press release reads.

Furthermore, NOK 17 million is allocated to vocational schools, with each of them receiving a basic amount of NOK 50,000, and the rest of the support allocated according to student numbers. At the same time, student organizations will receive NOK 60 million, with every institution receiving NOK 50,000, while the remaining amount is planned to be distributed based on the number of organization members.

Some of the public universities and colleges, private institutions, and student organizations that will benefit from the support include:

Norwegian University of Science and Technology – NOK 14 201 000

University of Oslo – NOK 8,568,000

OsloMet – the metropolitan university – NOK 7 123 000

University in Bergen – NOK 6,694,000

University of Southeast Norway – NOK 5,876,000

The University of Tromsø – Norwegian Arctic University – 5,726,000

Private institutions:

BI Norwegian Business School – NOK 3 821 000

Kristiania University College – NOK 2,945,000

Fjellhaug International University College – NOK 125 000

Ansgar College – NOK 109 000

NLA University College – NOK 542 000

Student organizations: