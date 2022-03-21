Norwegian Government Provides Financial Support to Ukrainian, Russian & Belarusian Students

The Norwegian government has announced it will provide financial support to Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian students in a difficult financial situation due to the war in Ukraine.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education, each student who qualifies for the support will receive a monthly payment of around €1,191 (NOK 11,500), while Ph.D. students will be paid an amount of €2,175 (NOK 21,000), Erudera.com reports.

“Many Ukrainian students in Norway are having a very hard time now, both mentally and financially. In addition, it is important for us that Russian and Belarusian students also participate in this scheme. These students are just as innocent in the war that has arisen as you and me,” Minister of Research and Higher Education Borten Moe said.

Students eligible for the support are:

Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian students at universities, colleges, vocational colleges

Ph.D. students from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus

Self-financed students who can’t access their funding due to the war

Meanwhile, students with Ukrainian, Russian or Belarusian citizenship who have ordinary rights through the Loan Fund are not eligible for the support.

“I am very happy that we have got this in place. It will be sad and unfair if these students have to interrupt their studies in Norway because they can no longer afford it,” Borten Moe said.

Students who fulfill the criteria should apply for support from their educational institution, which must ensure that all eligible students are informed.

Borten Moe said that the scheme will run until August 2022, with the possibility of extension in the autumn of 2022.

According to Directorate for Higher Education and Competence statistics, there are about 150 students from Ukraine, 400 from Russia, and nearly 50 Belarusian students in Norway as of spring semester 2022.

The number of students who may need financial support is still unknown, but the ministry estimates the number might reach between 50 to 300.

The requirements of the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) for a study permit indicate that students in Norway should have around €13,000 per year or a lower sum for one semester transferred to a Norwegian account, meaning that many students in Norway already have funds in their accounts until June.

“However, there may be a number of cases where students for various reasons have funds in their account in their home country that is currently not available,” the press release reads.

Earlier, Norway canceled a €1.2 million (NOK 12 million) project through the EXPLORE and RUSSUT programs, which amount will be used for this support scheme.

Similarly, Dutch universities have also offered support to Ukrainian, Russian, and Belarusian students and staff members affected by the conflict.