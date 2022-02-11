Norwegian Universities & Colleges to Enroll 300 More Nursing Students

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeNorway
Studying Nursing
© Bermix Studio | Unsplash

Some 11 universities and colleges in Norway will enroll 300 more nursing students following the great need for more nurses in the country, the government has decided.

A total of NOK 14.3 million will be allocated this year to fund these 300 new study places in nursing, most of which will be offered to the University of Agder and Molde University College, Erudera.com reports.

According to a press release issued by the government, from autumn 2022, the capacity will increase to 500 study places in the field as there is a need for more nurses in Norway, particularly in the districts.

The government pointed out that the remaining 200 places for basic education in nursing are expected to be ready in the fall of 2022. The latter will be funded by the education institutions themselves.

“Having enough professionals in the health and care services where people live is an important goal for the government. The pandemic has made it even clearer that we need more nurses and specialist nurses,” the press release reads.

Minister of Research and Higher Education Ola Borten Moe said that the capacity would increase at universities and colleges across the Agder district in the south and Nordland in the north. The government will allocate funds based on the right of higher education institutions to increase educational capacity.

According to the statement, institutions should prioritize education in specialist nursing because there are many candidates who apply for this field but do not choose Norway due to a lack of study places.

Borten Moe said that universities should also prioritize education for midwives, pediatric nurses, nurse anesthetists, those in intensive care, surgery, and more.

“The feedback shows that more institutions are following up on the government’s goal of more educational offerings in the districts. Several of the study places are therefore allocated to institutions that will use them for further development of good offers that are allocated throughout the country,” the government notes.

Most recently, the Norwegian Parliament (Storting) approved the proposal of the government to allocate NOK 170 million for the student organizations, universities, and colleges across the country as a pandemic relief in order to support students academically and socially during 2022.

The government noted that the effect of the pandemic will continue to be felt despite the reopening of educational institutions. Therefore, minister Borten Moe advised associations, universities, colleges, and vocational colleges to cooperate with students on how the amount can be used locally.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

93% of Swiss Higher Education Graduates Get Employed in Their Field of Study, Official Data Shows

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Nine out of ten higher education graduates in Switzerland get employed in a job that matches their academic preparation, the Federal Statistical...
Read more

Norwegian Universities & Colleges to Enroll 300 More Nursing Students

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Some 11 universities and colleges in Norway will enroll 300 more nursing students following the great need for more nurses in the...
Read more

64% of UK Black Students Have Witnessed Racism in Their Accommodation Places, Research Shows

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has launched Living Black at University, a call for action to provide a more supportive system...
Read more

Dutch Universities Want to Reduce Number of Int’l Students In a Bid to Maintain Quality of Education

International Studies Erudera College News -
Dutch universities are planning to impose new rules to curb the number of international students coming from outside the European Zone.
Read more

All Fully Vaccinated Int’l Students Allowed to Return to Australia From February 21

Australia Erudera College News -
After marking one of the longest COVID-19 isolations globally, the Australian government will open its doors for all international students who are...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

93% of Swiss Higher Education Graduates Get Employed in Their Field of Study, Official Data Shows

Erudera College News -
Nine out of ten higher education graduates in Switzerland get employed in a job that matches their academic preparation, the Federal Statistical...
Read more
Higher Education News

64% of UK Black Students Have Witnessed Racism in Their Accommodation Places, Research Shows

Erudera College News -
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has launched Living Black at University, a call for action to provide a more supportive system...
Read more
Afghanistan

Reopening of Afghan Universities: Small Number of Female Students Attend Classes

Erudera College News -
The Taliban has reopened public universities on Wednesday (February 2) for the first time since taking control of Afghanistan in August. It...
Read more
Higher Education News

United World Colleges Nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Erudera College News -
The global network of schools and colleges, United World Colleges (UWC), has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, UWC International has...
Read more
COVID-19

Norway Allocates NOK 170 Million to Universities to Ensure Students’ Progress

Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has proposed allocation of an amount of NOK 170 million for the student organizations, universities, and colleges in the...
Read more
Europe

7 Interesting Facts About Erasmus + Program, According to EU Commission

Erudera College News -
Studying abroad with EU’s Eramus+ is a dream come true for many students. Erasmus+ is a European Union’s program that supports education,...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org