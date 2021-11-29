Number of Indian Students Applying to Study at Universities Worldwide Increases

International education platforms have revealed that the number of Indian students submitting applications to international universities for the fall 2022 admission has doubled from 2021.

According to the education platforms such as Collegify, ForeignAdmits, Yocket, and Leverage Edu, most Indian applicants are intending to involve in STEM courses at universities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

As the Economic Times reports, the abovementioned platforms have pointed out that applicants have been drawn from the pay packages and roles offered by popular tech companies at campus recruitment drives.

The co-founder of Collegify Adarsh Khandelwal told the Economic Times that Indian students are being offered huge pay packages in the United States.

“For an engineering/CS/data science student, the starting range is $220,000 per annum as compared to $90,000 in 2019,” Khandelwal said.

He further told the newspaper that in the United States, students of financial accounting and economics are being offered up to $160,000 as a salary per year, pointing out that Collegify has assisted more than 1,000 students to enroll at top US colleges in the last two years. According to him, the latter have received more than $100,000 annually as a salary.

ForeignAdmits has also asserted that the number of Indian students opting for STEM courses is increasing, adding that six out of ten students want to study computer science in the United States or Canada.

The interest of Indian students to pursue their higher education abroad has increased after the recognition of the Indian vaccines Covishield and Covaxin by World Health Organization (WHO).

Data by INTO University Partnerships – a higher education organization, show that around 80 percent of Indian students pursuing studies overseas choose the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The latter had some of the world’s strictest international border restrictions, however, most recently, the Australian government announced that it will allow a group international students to enter in December.

Australian leading research universities, Group of Eight (Go8), welcomed the decision on the recognition of the Covishield vaccine, saying that it provides certainty for international students, including those from India, enrolled at Australian universities remaining in their home country due to the pandemic.

According to the ‘Education Overseas–An Evolving Journey’ study commissioned by Western Union to NielsenIQ, 52 percent of Indian students considering to study abroad prefer specialized courses over the university’s reputation.

The study revealed that in addition to the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia as the top four study destinations for Indian students, a considerable number of students are also considering studying in the following countries: