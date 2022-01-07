Ohio State University Students Should Get COVID-19 Booster Shots Before Returning to Campus

The Ohio State University has required all its students and employees who are eligible to receive a booster shot before returning to campus or to benefit from a booster clinic at Jesse Owens North from January 10, the university has announced.

“As we prepare to start the spring semester and welcome students back to campus for in-person instruction, Ohio State continues to adjust health measures based on the latest data as well as evolving guidance from national, state and local agencies,” President of Ohio State University Kristina M. Johnson and other university leaders said in a message to students, faculty and staff.

According to the statement, students in university housing on all campuses will be required to perform an antigen test for COVID-19 upon their arrival this weekend. The latter will learn their test results within 15 minutes, and those who test negative will be allowed to move to their residence halls during the scheduled time, Erudera.com reports.

On the other hand, students who test positive will not be allowed to move to campus and will be required to quarantine for five days at home or in a local hotel, and after five days of quarantine, they can continue in-person classes if they have not reported any symptoms. However, they are still required to wear masks for some five days more, indoors and outdoors.

The statement further says that for fraternity and sorority group of students who live in their off-campus chapter houses, rapid antigen tests will be provided starting January 10, and each resident of the chapter houses should undergo the rapid test. The same isolation requirement applies to this group, too, if any individual tests positive.

These students will also be required to isolate for five days, and once all the symptoms have resolved, they must use face coverings while indoors and outdoors for an additional five days.

According to the university, those who will have to undergo PCR weekly with the first test to be completed by January 14 are as follows:

All students who live in university housing on all campuses, despite their vaccination against COVID-19.

Each student, member of social sororities and fraternities, regardless of vaccination status.

All students and employees who have received an approved exemption for vaccination.

All students and employees who have not participated in any actions on the university’s requirement for vaccination.

“Seating capacity at dining halls will be at 40% to allow for additional physical distancing.Grab-and-go options, with mobile ordering, will be expanded so that students may take their meals to go,” Ohio State notes.

In their message, leaders pointed out that Ohio State University prioritizes in-person education; and if possible, other in-person meetings or events will be held online.