On International Students Day, More Students Forced to Vaccinate in Order to Attend Classes

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsInternational Studies

On International Students’ Day, celebrated worldwide to mark the activism of students and ensure that all students have access to education, many students enrolled at universities abroad still remain unable to return to their institutions due to COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Most universities across the world require them to show proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test results, Erudera.com reports.

In the United States as one of the top study destinations for international students, thousands of colleges and universities ask international students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to allow the latter to attend in-person classes.

On the other hand, Australia has not allowed international students to enter the country for more than 600 days now, but the country is expected to welcome international students back by the end of December. These students are also required to be vaccinated with one of the vaccines recognized by Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

The number of international students in Germany has slightly increased during the 2020/21 academic year, however, the vaccination requirement at the country’s universities is also in effect. According to Erudera’s University Vaccine Requirement Checker, German universities requiring their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 include: 

  • University of Stuttgart
  • University of Düsseldorf
  • Leipzig University
  • Saarland University
  • Technical University of Berlin

In the Czech Republic, domestic and international students, are also required to be vaccinated in order to continue in-person studies. Here is the list of some of the universities in Czechia which ask for a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test:

  • Czech Technical University in Prague
  • Czech University of Life Sciences Prague
  • Anglo-American University
  • Brno University of Technology
  • University of Economics, Prague
  • University of Finance and Administration
  • Prague University of Economics and Business

Meanwhile, Hotelier School of Lausanne, César Ritz Colleges Switzerland, University of Economics Freiburg, University of Applied Sciences Friborg, are some of the Swiss universities where students must be vaccinated or show a negative test, otherwise they must continue their studies online.

According to the data, France, Canada, Ireland, Iceland, Italy and many other countries of the world have in force the same vaccination requirements for students to allow in-person education.

International Students’ Day is held every year on November 17. On this day, events that took place in 1939 in Prague, when the Czech universities were stormed by Nazis during the World War II are commemorated. Back then, nine student leaders were killed, and over thousands were moved to concentration camps. 

