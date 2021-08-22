Over 1,100 Delaware State University Students to Benefit From Second Round of Debt Relief

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

More than 1,100 students of Delaware State University will benefit from the second round of debt relief, which has been made possible by the CARES Act, the university has announced this week.

According to a press release issued by the university, the $2.9 million fund will help students in financial distress ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began who are not able to cover housing expenses or tuition fees, Erudera.com reports.

“Students who are Pell Grant eligible will receive $2,500; students who are not Pell eligible will receive $1,000. Pell Grants are awarded to students with “exceptional financial need.”  Nearly half of Delaware State University students meet Pell Grant eligibility criteria,” the university’s press release reads.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen said that the university has managed to meet students’ needs because it had the strong support of its partners, through the outpouring of alumni support as well as university’s congressional delegation advocacy.

The Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management, Antonio Boyle, said that the university expects that students and their parents will understand the importance of the second round of funding.

“This funding allows students to work through a range of needs related to their education, the most significant of which is the ability to wipe out several thousand dollars in debt at one keystroke,” Boyle said.

Last year, between March and June, Del State raised more than $1.6 MM in private funding for a University-sponsored Student Emergency Relief Fund. Students who faced the not-expected move off campus were supported under the fund.

Back then, the university allocated $200,000 worth of laptops, tablets as well as portable WiFi devices to those needing devices and connectivity while pursuing studies and working remotely.

This year, DSU became the first nation’s Historically Black College to provide a total of $735,000 to remove the debts of 225 graduating seniors. Overall, Delaware State University dedicated around $8.5 million to support students amid the pandemic. Following the investment, President Allen said “We aren’t finished yet.”

Allen added that the university would reassess the debt needs of students and make sure that the latter will understand the significance of managing debts for being successful and achieving their dreams. 

Over the past year, Dallas College canceled student debt that was owed to the institution for 14,000 students in total by using the federal government’s Emergency Fund For Colleges.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Number of Applications for Interim Financial Aid for Students in Germany Decreases as Deadline Looms

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The number of student applications for the interim financial aid provided by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) amid the...
Read more

Turkish Students Can Apply for 2022/23 UK Chevening Scholarships Until November 2

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Students from Turkey can submit their applications for UK’s government 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarships until November 2, 2021, the British Embassy Ankara has...
Read more

EUA Joins Scholars At Risk’s Call to Help Afghan Students, Scholars & Civil Society

Afghanistan Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) and over 50 higher education networks, organizations, and associations, have joined Scholars At Risk (SAR), a US-based...
Read more

Scholarships, Free Tuition, Football Tickets – Texas Universities Offer Prizes to Convince Students to Get Vaccinated

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Just like many other US universities, higher education institutions across Texas are also trying to convince their students, faculty, and staff members...
Read more

Over 1,100 Delaware State University Students to Benefit From Second Round of Debt Relief

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
More than 1,100 students of Delaware State University will benefit from the second round of debt relief, which has been made possible...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Number of Applications for Interim Financial Aid for Students in Germany Decreases as Deadline Looms

Erudera College News -
The number of student applications for the interim financial aid provided by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) amid the...
Read more
Higher Education News

Turkish Students Can Apply for 2022/23 UK Chevening Scholarships Until November 2

Erudera College News -
Students from Turkey can submit their applications for UK’s government 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarships until November 2, 2021, the British Embassy Ankara has...
Read more
Afghanistan

EUA Joins Scholars At Risk’s Call to Help Afghan Students, Scholars & Civil Society

Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) and over 50 higher education networks, organizations, and associations, have joined Scholars At Risk (SAR), a US-based...
Read more
COVID-19

Scholarships, Free Tuition, Football Tickets – Texas Universities Offer Prizes to Convince Students to Get Vaccinated

Erudera College News -
Just like many other US universities, higher education institutions across Texas are also trying to convince their students, faculty, and staff members...
Read more
Afghanistan

Afghanistan Crisis: Indian NGO to “Adopt” 1,000 Afghan Students Until Situation Stabilizes

Erudera College News -
Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Pune-based NGO “Sarhad” working for students living amid conflict, confirmed it will adopt 1,000 Afghan students...
Read more
COVID-19

Over 200 University of Virginia Students Disenrolled For Failing to Adhere to University’s Vaccination Requirement

Erudera College News -
The University of Virginia has disenrolled 238 students ahead of the fall semester due to the latter failing to adhere to the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org