Over 150 Indian Students to Study in Europe After Winning Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2021

By Erudera College News
India has received the largest number of Erasmus Mundus scholarships worldwide for the second successive year, with a total of 153 Indian students winning grants to pursue higher education in different European countries this year.

Following students’ success, the Delegation of the European Union to India held a virtual event for the Indian students who have been awarded Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) backed by the Erasmus+ program.

Out of the 153 Indian students selected for the 2021-23 batch, 74 were females, and 79 males, whereas 756 Indian student applications were submitted in total, Erudera.com reports.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto, said that under the Erasmus+ program, students from across the world are provided with educational opportunities in “different disciplines, as well as new and innovative teaching methods.”

“The mobility of students and researchers is an important dimension of our relationship, as it fosters the free exchange of ideas, opinions, and culture,” Ambassador Astuto said.

The program offers fully-funded scholarships which will cover tuition fees, travel expenses, as well as living costs for each student. Students are expected to pursue their higher studies and conduct research in at least two universities in Europe where they can also obtain a degree, whether it is a joint, double, or multiple degrees in various fields of studies.

The majority of students (45) will study at a university located in France, whereas other European countries which will host the remaining Indian students include:

  • Italy – 15 students
  • Belgium – 14
  • Finland – 10
  • Portugal – 10
  • Spain – 10
  • The Netherlands – 7
  • Germany – 6
  • Poland – 5
  • Greece – 3
  • Sweden – 3
  • Austria – 2
  • Denmark – 2
  • Estonia – 2
  • Hungary – 2
  • Czech Republic – 1
  • United Kingdom – 14
  • Norway – 1
  • Turkey – 1

Embassy Representatives of Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Czechia, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Sweden, and Portugal, greeted scholarship winners, advising them to use well the opportunity and gain from the innovative and high-quality education in Europe as well as from the cultural diversity that the European countries offer.

Most Member States have already begun processing students visa applications, while for those expected to head to countries that still have travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, universities will organize online classes, although this will also depend on the situation. Nevertheless, students have been required to stay in touch with their program coordinators during the next academic year.

