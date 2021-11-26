Over 200,000 Students Enrolled at Unis in German Capital During Winter 2021/22, Figures Reveal

By Erudera College News
EuropeGermanyHigher Education NewsInternational Studies

A total of 202,224 students have enrolled at universities in Berlin during the 2021/22 academic year, and 50,304 students at universities in Brandenburg, preliminary data by the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office have revealed.

According to figures, some 2,800 more students have decided to join universities across Berlin. Differently, 300 fewer students have decided to pursue studies at universities in Brandenburg, compared to the last winter semester, Erudera.com reports.

“The quota for women is roughly the same at 51.5 percent in Berlin and 51.3 percent in the state of Brandenburg,” the report notes.

Furthermore, data have shown that the number of students enrolling for the first time at a university in Berlin has increased by nearly 1,300, reaching a total of 27,089, while in Brandenburg, the number decreased by 1,000 to 6,750 students.

As per international students in Berlin, the number has increased compared to last winter semester, reaching a total of 45,339, whereas the number of international students in Brandenburg increased by 500 to reach 9,196.

“There is also an increase among foreign students in their first semester in Berlin by a good 1,600 and in Brandenburg by almost 300,” the report adds.

Data further indicate that two-thirds of all students are enrolled at universities in Berlin and one-third at universities of applied sciences. On the other hand, in Brandenburg, 70 percent of students enrolled at one of the six universities in the state, and the remaining 30 percent joined universities of applied sciences. 

Law, economics, and social sciences are the most popular fields for 36 percent of students in Berlin and 39 percent in Brandenburg, followed by engineering for 26 percent and 22 percent of all students in both states, respectively.

Wissenschaft Weltoffen 2021 report by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the German Centre for Higher Education Research and Science Studies (DZHW) has found that the number of international students in Germany has decreased slightly during the 2020/21 academic year.

According to data, there were 325,000 students enrolled at German universities during 2020/21, an increase of 1.5 percent annually and a total increase of almost 7.5 percent compared to the number of enrollments in 2018/19 prior to the pandemic.

The same report has noted that in the 2020/21 academic year, there were 64,000 first-year students at German universities, 15,000 fewer students compared to a year earlier.

Every year, Germany welcomes international students from across the world, the majority of whom in 2020/21 came from China (41,000), India (25,000), Syria (15,000), Austria (12,000), and Russia (10,500).

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Over 200,000 Students Enrolled at Unis in German Capital During Winter 2021/22, Figures Reveal

Germany Erudera College News -
A total of 202,224 students have enrolled at universities in Berlin during the 2021/22 academic year, and 50,304 students at universities in...
Read more

Returning to New Zealand in 2022: What Should International Students Know Before Traveling?

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
New Zealand’s government has most recently announced that it will allow some 1,000 international students remaining in their home countries due to...
Read more

35% Of US Students Claim Their University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines, 39% Say Their Institution Does Not Apply This Policy

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
35 percent of university students in the United States said that the institution where they study has introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whereas...
Read more

EU: More Female Students & Graduates Than Male Over Years, Report Shows

Europe Erudera College News -
The number of female students and graduates at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral level has increased over the past years, according to She...
Read more

About €3.9 Billion Allocated to Erasmus+ 2022 for Mobility, Cooperation in Education, Training, Youth & Sport

Europe Erudera College News -
After the adoption of the 2022 annual work program, the European Commission has launched calls for proposals for next year under the...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Returning to New Zealand in 2022: What Should International Students Know Before Traveling?

Erudera College News -
New Zealand’s government has most recently announced that it will allow some 1,000 international students remaining in their home countries due to...
Read more
COVID-19

35% Of US Students Claim Their University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines, 39% Say Their Institution Does Not Apply This Policy

Erudera College News -
35 percent of university students in the United States said that the institution where they study has introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whereas...
Read more
Europe

EU: More Female Students & Graduates Than Male Over Years, Report Shows

Erudera College News -
The number of female students and graduates at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral level has increased over the past years, according to She...
Read more
Europe

About €3.9 Billion Allocated to Erasmus+ 2022 for Mobility, Cooperation in Education, Training, Youth & Sport

Erudera College News -
After the adoption of the 2022 annual work program, the European Commission has launched calls for proposals for next year under the...
Read more
Australia

Thousands of Fully Vaccinated Chinese Students to Return to Australia From December

Erudera College News -
Ever since Australia closed its international borders on March 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s universities have seen a...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Tennessee to Comply With Biden’s Order, Student Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Jan. 18

Erudera College News -
Employees at the University of Tennessee (UT) Knoxville are required to be fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022, in order to comply...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org