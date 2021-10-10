Over 60,000 Applications Submitted to Delhi University for Admissions 2021

About 36,130 students at Delhi University have completed their admission process under the first cut-off list 2021, the university has announced.

While releasing its first cut-off list on October 1, the university highlighted that as many as 60,904 student applications had been submitted to the institution, with more than 27,000 students making the final payments so far, Erudera.com reports.

“In the first cut-off list, 60,904 candidates have applied to various colleges. Out of these, 46,054 were from the CBSE board and the rest from all other boards across the country,” a press release issued by the Delhi University (DU) reads.

As reported by the Hundustan Times, some 2,000 admissions took place at the Hindu College, while the institution offers only 956 seats. It was further reported that during the second cut-off list, almost all the courses offered for the unreserved category will be closed.

“We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours),” the principal Anju Srivastava pointed out.

Meanwhile, Miranda House, a women’s college in Delhi, India, saw nearly 1,600 admissions, but university leaders said that there will be a final picture after students make the final payments. The college stressed that during the second cut-off list, it would remain closed for the following:

  • Political Science (Honours)
  • Chemistry (Honours)
  • Physics (Honours)
  • Zoology (Honours)

However, the Principal Bijaylakshmi Nanda said that there would be seats for some courses, including Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics (Honours), as well as some combinations of the BA programme.

At Hansraj College, there were 457 admissions to courses related to science, 403 in arts and commerce courses and 70 admissions took place to BSc (Honours) computer science. Moreover, Aryabhatta College has so far 301 admissions – 86 to Political Science (Honours), 58 admissions to BA program combination of History and Political Science, and 61 admissions BCom program.

Hindustan Times further reported that Maharaja Agrasen College received a total of 574 student applications, with a total of 161 applications being approved so far and 211 students making fee payments.

The college has seen many admissions to the English (Honours), while almost all the seats planned for the unreserved category in BA (Honours) Journalism are expected to be occupied as the course offers a total of 98 seats. 

Delhi University is expected to release its third cut-off list on October 16.

