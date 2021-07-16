Over Half of UK University Students Claim Their Mental Health Was Not Supported Enough This Year, Survey Finds

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeUnited Kingdom

Over half of UK university and college students have claimed that they have not received enough mental health support during 2021, while only 42 percent said they felt supported, this year’s annual National Student Survey by the Office for Students (OfS) has revealed.

The survey, which was assembled between January and April 2021, gathered 332,500 responses from students in the UK asking the latter about their academic experience in general. 

The Head of the Office for Students (OfS), Nicola Dandridge, expressed concerns over the survey results, adding that last year’s circumstances were exceptional; however, more should be done in order to ensure students are appropriately supported, Erudera.com reports.

“As prospective and current students look to the autumn, it will be important that universities combine credible plans to restore face-to-face teaching with sensible contingency planning in the event that some restrictions need to continue,” Dandridge said.

Nevertheless, England’s Universities Minister Michelle Donelan pointed out that up to £256m were allocated to universities to help students.

“I recognise that the past 18 months have been uniquely difficult for students, and we have set out clear expectations that the quality and quantity of tuition should be maintained,” Donelan said.

This year, 74 percent of students participating in the survey said that they could access specific resources related to their courses, whereas last year, 87 percent of students had access to equipment or facilities.

Moreover, 84 percent of students claimed that staff had managed to explain things well compared to 89 percent feeling this way in 2020. Other results show that 76 percent of students agreed that their course had challenged them to achieve better performance.

The Chief Executive of Universities UK, Alistair Jarvis, said that the results were not surprising as it was expected that the pandemic would change students’ views on their academic experience after an unusual year.

It has earlier been reported that the number of students in the UK asking for mental health support has marked an increase, with two-thirds of students reporting mental health issues during this academic year, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) data published on March 10 revealed.

In a statement, the Universities UK (UUK) also called on the government to supply immediate funds for wellbeing and mental health services across the country’s universities.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Australia Might Lose Int’l Students if it Focuses Only on Economic Contribution, Study Group Australia Says

Australia Erudera College News -
A reset button needs to be hit if Australia wants to prevent Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom from attracting more...
Read more

Boston University Requires Faculty & Staff to Be Vaccinated for Fall Term

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Boston University has now decided to ask its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 2, 2021, when the...
Read more

Central Michigan University Launches Vaccine Incentive Program, Offers Fully-Vaccinated Students Full-Year Scholarships & Gift Cards

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Central Michigan University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, encouraging more students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the university...
Read more

Student Union Worried About Unvaccinated or Partly-Vaccinated Students Attending Universities in Scotland

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS) has raised deep concerns over thousands of potentially non-vaccinated students who will attend Scottish universities...
Read more

Australia: Supermarkets in Locked-Down Regions Permitted to Employ Int’l Students for Over 40 Hours per Fortnight

Australia Erudera College News -
International students in Australia will be permitted to work at supermarkets located in States and Territories subject to COVID-19 lockdowns for more...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Boston University Requires Faculty & Staff to Be Vaccinated for Fall Term

Erudera College News -
Boston University has now decided to ask its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 2, 2021, when the...
Read more
COVID-19

Central Michigan University Launches Vaccine Incentive Program, Offers Fully-Vaccinated Students Full-Year Scholarships & Gift Cards

Erudera College News -
Central Michigan University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, encouraging more students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the university...
Read more
COVID-19

Student Union Worried About Unvaccinated or Partly-Vaccinated Students Attending Universities in Scotland

Erudera College News -
The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS) has raised deep concerns over thousands of potentially non-vaccinated students who will attend Scottish universities...
Read more
COVID-19

Survey: German Universities Planning to Continue Hybrid Teaching In Winter

Erudera College News -
Most of the universities across Germany are not planning to fully return to face-to-face teaching during the winter semester, according to the...
Read more
India

Number of Indian Students Applying for UK Student Visas Increases in 2021

Erudera College News -
Universities across the United Kingdom have received 9,930 applications from students from India in 2021, thus marking a 30 percent increase compared...
Read more
Australia

130 Job Cuts Might Take Place At Adelaide University Due to Budget Deficit

Erudera College News -
At least 130 job cuts could take place at the University of Adelaide due to financial problems within the institution as a...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org