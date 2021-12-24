Oxford University Brought $21bn to UK’s Economy, Report Shows

By Erudera College News
© Alamar | Dreamstime.com

The UK’s economy has received a total of $21 billion (£15.7 billion) in 2018/2019, London Economics has disclosed.

In addition, the report published by the economic research consultancy shows that the University’s research and knowledge exchange activities have brought about $10 billion to the economy, supporting over 28,000 full-time jobs, in addition to $56.5 million on teaching and learning activities for the pre-pandemic period, Erudera.com reports.

Out of the amount generated by research and knowledge exchange, over $6 million have been accumulated from the University’s research activities. In addition, $4.5 billion was generated by impacts linked with the University’s licensing of its intellectual property (IP) to other organizations, the operations of spinout companies whose activities are based on the University’s IP, and the activities of companies located at the Begbroke and Oxford Science Parks.

Furthermore, the $4.5 billion brought by the University’s knowledge exchange activities in partnership with the UK businesses benefited the whole country, distributed in multiple sectors. Almost 40 percent ($1.7 billion) came from outside the South East of England, including London, 14 percent of the total accounting for over $646 million, the East of England (£179 million, four percent), the North West ($147 million, three percent), the West Midlands ($142 million), and the South West ($138 million), with the last three accounting for three percent of the total amount individually.

Divided by the sector, the University’s research and knowledge exchange activities created impacted largely within production ($1 billion or 23 percent), professional and support activities ($1 billion or 23 percent), government, health, and education ($760 million, 17 percent), and the distribution, transport, hotel, and restaurant sector ($606 million, 13 percent).

“While these figures represent only one way of considering the ultimately inestimable value of what we do, they are a raw index of the power of our work as researchers, teachers, and communicators to benefit society locally, regionally, nationally and internationally,” Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said.

In addition, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research at Oxford University, Patrick Grant, said the report showcases that research-intensive universities are key contributors to the prosperity of the country.

Furthermore, the educational exports accumulated $981 million as a contribution to the country’s economy, while spending of the institution and its colleges brought an amount of $8 billion. On the other hand, the University’s impact on tourism added $819 million to the national wallet.

The report also demonstrated that every £1 ($1.34) invested in the University of Oxford research and knowledge exchange activities generated £10.3 ($13.81), a 930 percent profit for the UK national economy in 2018/19.

