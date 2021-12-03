Princeton University Introduces Stricter COVID-19 Testing Rules

Princeton University has imposed stricter COVID-19 testing requirements for students returning to campus after the Thanksgiving break, updating the campus risk status from “low to moderate” to “moderate to high.”

The reason for the update of campus risk status, according to the university, is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among undergraduate students, Erudera.com reports.

According to a university’s statement, undergraduate students should submit a COVID-19 test upon their arrival to campus after the Thanksgiving break but must continue to wear masks around roommates until they receive negative test results.

The restrictions have become stricter for student-athletes participating in group practices and competitions, who are now required to submit test results three times a week.

“From November 30 to December 21, 2021, undergraduate students and undergraduate student organizations may host gatherings in accordance with the Temporary Requirements for Undergraduate Student Social Gatherings,” the university noted.

Under the new restrictions, undergraduate students, whether vaccinated or not, will have to test twice per week. The same requirement applies to graduate students who are not fully vaccinated as they also should test twice per week.

On the other hand, graduate students who are fully vaccinated will continue to perform COVID-19 tests just once per week.

The university has recommended all students to receive a COVID-19 booster once eligible – six months after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and two months after Johnson & Johnson.

It further said that as of November 27, 2021, face coverings should be used in all teaching and learning contexts, and only instructors who can maintain social distancing are allowed to teach without masks.

Moreover, the university pointed out that for trips between November 30 and December 20, all university-sanctioned international travel by graduate students has been suspended from the Global Safety & Security.

“There continue to be no restrictions on personal international travel by graduate students, faculty, and staff. The current restrictions on personal international travel by undergraduates will be lifted for travel on or after December 6,” it adds.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, 99 percent of undergraduate students, 98 percent of graduates, and 96 percent of faculty and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. Princeton University has also issued a limited number of exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

Between November 20 and 26, there were 10,537 tests performed at the university, with 39 positive cases.

Students, faculty, staff, and the general public can access Princeton University’s Pfizer and Moderna vaccination clinics until mid-December, however, the institution will then resume another Pfizer clinic in early January.